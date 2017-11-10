Gerard Canonico and The Quays' Cast Of RENT To Perform And Sign RENT FAQ At Barnes & Noble

Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day, American Idiot, Spring Awakening), Janet Krupin (Bring It On, If/Then) and On The Quays' cast of RENT will celebrate the release of Tom Rowan's "RENT FAQ" with a book signing and in-store performance at the Bookfair at Barnes & Noble on the Upper East Side (150 East 86th Street NYC), November 14 at 7:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble will contribute a percentage of all sales made in person or online with a special "On the Quays" voucher.

On the Quays company will be performing a selection of songs from the show including "One Song Glory", "I'll Cover You", "Take Me or Leave Me" and "Seasons of Love" with cast members Canonico, Krupin, Will Bellamy, Magdiel Cabral, Jonathan Christopher, Matt Engle, Hannah Fairchild, Zachary Infante, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Evan Maltby, Hakim McMillan, Michael Quadrino, Joseph Spinelli, and Zia.

Just returning from their sold out run of RENT, the first major professional theatrical event in the 59 year history of Cas di Cultura - Aruba's National Theater, this On the Quays production - directed by Nicola Murphy, with music direction by Keiji Ishiguri and choreography by Tommy Bracco - is proud to be featured in Tom Rowan's "RENT FAQ."

On The Quays was founded in September 2016 by Nicola Murphy, Michael Quadrino, Keiji Ishiguri, Matt Engle, and Jenna Tanzola. Dedicated to creating and producing work in theatre, film, and digital media, they are inspired to tell relevant and engaging stories. Their production of RENT previously played a sold-out, critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the largest performing arts festival in the world. The production garnered 5-star reviews, hailed as "RENT for a new generation, with a faultless cast, exquisite performances, and vocals that move the soul."

For more information about On The Quays visit www.onthequays.com or call 516-398-4841.





