Georgia Stitt's Album A QUIET REVOLUTION Featuring Laura Benanti, Sutton Foster and More Released Today

Georgia Stitt, the award-winning composer/lyricist and music director, has released a new album of original music, "A Quiet Revolution," on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, available digitally today (April 10, 2020) ahead of a May 1, 2020 physical release. The album is now available wherever music is sold.

To celebrate the release of the album, a new music video for the song "Stop," performed by Sutton Foster, was also released today. The song, while written several years ago, is a comforting reminder that sometimes we have no choice by to "stop" and slow down our busy lives.

"When Georgia asked me to sing on her album I said yes without hesitation, Foster said. And how ironic and perfect that the song she chose for me to sing was the exact song I needed to be singing. The exact words I needed to be saying. At the end of one of our takes... repeating the words 'stop' 'stop' - I started to cry. How timely that this song is being released now - as the world is on pause and forced to stop."

The album, which includes thirteen tracks written over the last decade, features theater luminaries Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Heidi Blickenstaff, Andréa Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Amber Iman, Jeremy Jordan, Caitlin Kinnunen, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman.

"A Quiet Revolution" is produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Georgia Stitt, with music direction and orchestrations by Stitt. It marks Stitt's fourth album of original music, and her first in almost a decade. Stitt's songs are published by Concord Music Publishing.

TRACK LIST

Maybe It's Me - Jessica Vosk

Mister Blue - Joshua Henry

Casual - Betsy Wolfe

The Great American Black and White - Brandon Victor Dixon

Before I Lose My Mind - Amber Iman, Heidi Blickenstaff, Caitlin Kinnunen

The Water is Wide - Kate Baldwin

Come Over - Norm Lewis and Jessica Vosk

Palimpsest - Andréa Burns

Always Something More - Emily Skinner

Prepared - Jeremy Jordan

The Baby Song - Laura Benanti

Onward Beyond - E.J. Zimmerman

Stop - Sutton Foster





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You