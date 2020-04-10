Georgia Stitt's Album A QUIET REVOLUTION Featuring Laura Benanti, Sutton Foster and More Released Today
Georgia Stitt, the award-winning composer/lyricist and music director, has released a new album of original music, "A Quiet Revolution," on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, available digitally today (April 10, 2020) ahead of a May 1, 2020 physical release. The album is now available wherever music is sold.
To celebrate the release of the album, a new music video for the song "Stop," performed by Sutton Foster, was also released today. The song, while written several years ago, is a comforting reminder that sometimes we have no choice by to "stop" and slow down our busy lives.
"When Georgia asked me to sing on her album I said yes without hesitation, Foster said. And how ironic and perfect that the song she chose for me to sing was the exact song I needed to be singing. The exact words I needed to be saying. At the end of one of our takes... repeating the words 'stop' 'stop' - I started to cry. How timely that this song is being released now - as the world is on pause and forced to stop."
The album, which includes thirteen tracks written over the last decade, features theater luminaries Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Heidi Blickenstaff, Andréa Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Amber Iman, Jeremy Jordan, Caitlin Kinnunen, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman.
"A Quiet Revolution" is produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Georgia Stitt, with music direction and orchestrations by Stitt. It marks Stitt's fourth album of original music, and her first in almost a decade. Stitt's songs are published by Concord Music Publishing.
TRACK LIST
Maybe It's Me - Jessica Vosk
Mister Blue - Joshua Henry
Casual - Betsy Wolfe
The Great American Black and White - Brandon Victor Dixon
Before I Lose My Mind - Amber Iman, Heidi Blickenstaff, Caitlin Kinnunen
The Water is Wide - Kate Baldwin
Come Over - Norm Lewis and Jessica Vosk
Palimpsest - Andréa Burns
Always Something More - Emily Skinner
Prepared - Jeremy Jordan
The Baby Song - Laura Benanti
Onward Beyond - E.J. Zimmerman
Stop - Sutton Foster
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)