George C. White, Founder of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Dies at 89

George C. White, founder of the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, died August 6, 2025, just ten days before his 90th birthday. Over 37 years as Chairman, White transformed Waterford, Connecticut, into one of the most celebrated hubs for developing new plays and musicals in the United States.

He created a home for artists away from the pressures of New York, fostering work by August Wilson, Wendy Wasserstein, Christopher Durang, Sam Shepard, Meryl Streep, and countless others. Under his leadership, the O’Neill earned two Tony Awards and the National Medal of Arts.

A graduate of Yale University and the Yale School of Drama, White began his career working internationally before returning home to found the O’Neill in 1964. He also served as Co-Chairman of the Theater Management Program at Yale, directed productions around the world, and spearheaded cultural exchange initiatives with China, the Soviet Union, Australia, and beyond. White was the Founding Chairman of The Sundance Institute, served on numerous arts boards, and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2011.

White is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth “Betsy” Conant Darling, his three children, ten grandchildren, and extended family. Donations may be made to the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, the Lyman Allyn Museum, or the Mystic Seaport.