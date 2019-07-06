Gemini & Scorpio Lands THIRST TRAP With Anya Volz

For nearly a decade, the Gownas based venue, Gemini & Scorpio Loft, has attracted a unique brand of artist. Known for vintage dance parties and whimsical installations - as well as Stoya's popular book club, Sex Lit - the space has cultivated a community that reflects its Brooklyn aesthetic: curious, funky, and intentional.

Enter comedian Anya Volz.

Originally from Vermont, Volz has become a singular voice among the latest generation of New York comics and the monthly stand-up show, THIRST TRAP, continues to display her talents as a writer and performer. Since its launch earlier this year, THIRS TRAP has become an increasingly hot ticket due to thoughtfully curated segments which feature rising comedy stars alongside national headliners.

On Thursday July 11th, Gemini & Scorpio will present the latest installment of THIRST TRAP which includes performances from Nika Z (Teen Vogue), Eric Dadourian (Viceland), Sherm Jacobs (Buzzfeed) and Marie Faustin (Comedy Central) plus a special appearance from Alise Morales who portrays Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Showtime's Our Cartoon President.

Tickets for the July 11th THIRST TRAP are on sale here and to learn more about Anya Volz, follow her on Instagram.



The secret address for Gemini & Scorpio Loft will be shared with ticket holders once a resrvation is confirmed. THIRST TRAP is 21+.





