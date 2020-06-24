GatherNYC's 'Mindful Minutes' Continues with Grammy-Winning Cellist Andrew Yee, Boyd Meets Girl and Lara Downes
GatherNYC, the revolutionary weekly concert series normally held at SubCulture in downtown Manhattan, has launched Mindful Minutes by GatherNYC: brief live-streamed performances several times a week at 11am, featuring artists from the GatherNYC community and beyond. The series continues this week and next with the following presentations:Thursday, June 25 @ 11am ET:
GRAMMY-winning cellist of the Attacca Quartet Andrew Yee performs Andrew Norman's solo cello work "For Ashley," among with remarks about what the piece means to them and the need to hold space for the transgender and queer community in the wider world. WATCH HERE (https://www.facebook.com/GatherNewYork/videos/937034266724305/?vh=e) Sunday, June 28 @ 11am ET:
GatherNYC Artistic Directors, Laura Metcalf, cello and Rupert Boyd, guitar as Boyd Meets Girl perform Messiaen's "Louange" from "Quartet for the End of Time." This Sunday morning meditation features transcendent music born from deep adversity: Messiaen composed the piece while imprisoned during World War II. Friday, July 3 @ 11am ET:
Lara Downes presents "On Beautiful: A Summertime Celebration of American Music." Pianist Lara Downes continues her Mindful Minutes performances with a collection of works by Florence Price, George Gershwin and John Wineglass. About the performance, Ms. Downes writes: "This American summer is one of uprising and upheaval, crisis and chaos. We're revisiting our history, reckoning with our essential ideals: Unalienable Rights... Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
This is a summer of change.
I want to celebrate the beauty that we create as we move along this American journey, always changing." All performances place on Facebook live at 11am EST, and will be available for viewing after the broadcast as well. The performances are public and available to all, but donations to support the continuation of the "Mindful Minutes" project, designed to offer compensation to artists who have lost much of their livelihood for the foreseeable future, are welcome. GatherNYC stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and will donate 10% of all funds raised to the American Civil Liberties Union. DONATE: https://www.facebook.com/donate/324303348556582/
