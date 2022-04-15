GatherNYC Returns With Spring Season Of Sunday Morning Concert Experiences At The Museum Of Arts And Design

GatherNYC, a revolutionary weekly concert experience founded in 2017 by cellist Laura Metcalf and guitarist Rupert Boyd, announces its Spring 2022 season, to be held at the series' new home at Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) (2 Columbus Circle). The season will begin on April 24 and run through June 19, 2022, with weekly concerts held on Sundays at 11am in The Theater at MAD, which is fully restored to its original mid-century design.



Guests at GatherNYC are served exquisite live classical music by New York's most celebrated artists, a taste of the spoken word, and a brief celebration of silence. The entire experience lasts one hour and evokes the community and spiritual nourishment of a religious service - but the religion is music, and all are welcome.



Metcalf and Boyd say, "In these unsettling times, GatherNYC provides a safe place to fortify beauty, peace, and togetherness. We look forward to welcoming audiences on Sunday mornings this Spring to our beautiful new home at MAD, to share this music and the communal experience of listening."





GatherNYC Spring 2022 Season Lineup:



April 24: Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet





Bassist and composer Pedro Giraudo, winner of a 2018 Latin Grammy for Best Tango Album, brings a thrilling program representing the evolution of Argentinian tango from classic tango to his own original compositions, to kick off the Spring season.



May 1: ETHEL



The adventurous string quartet, known for setting the standard for contemporary concert music, shares a morning of "indefatigable and eclectic" (The New York Times), "vital and brilliant" (The New Yorker), and "infectiously visceral" (Pitchfork) music, much of it composed by the quartet themselves.





May 8: Curtis Stewart, violin



Following his electrifying performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside his nomination for Best Classical Instrumenal Solo for his album Of Power, violinist Curtis Stewart creates his own unique sound world using violin, electronics and music drawing upon a diverse range of influences from J.S. Bach to Stevie Wonder.





May 15: Boyd Meets Girl - Album Release Celebration



GatherNYC Co-Artistic Directors Laura Metcalf and Rupert Boyd celebrate the release of their sophomore album on the Grammy-winning Sono Luminus label, Songs of Love & Despair. The album traverses the full range of human emotion and contains many of the duo's own arrangements for cello and guitar of music by Debussy, Messiaen, Radiohead, and Beyonce.



May 22: Jiji, guitar



Heralded by the Washington Post as "one of the 21 composers/performers who sound like tomorrow" Jiji was the first solo guitarist in 30 years to win the Concert Artists Guild Competition. She now tours the world with her signature blend of music from traditional and contemporary classical to her own improvisations on classical and electric guitar.



June 5: Musicians from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra



Musicians from one of the world's finest orchestras collaborate for a program of intimate chamber music: associate principal cellist Dorothea Figueroa, second flute/piccolo Maron Khoury, and principal harpist Mariko Anraku.



June 12: Pigeonwing Dance



Pigeonwing Dance, helmed by choreographer/dancer Gabrielle Lamb, is known for integrating the rigor of classical training into a unique contemporary movement language. Violinist Derek Ratzenboeck of the New York City Ballet Orchestra and cellist Laura Metcalf offer specially-curated musical pairings.





June 19: Harlem Chamber Players



A quartet of musicians from Harlem Chamber Players, an ethnically diverse collective dedicated to bringing world-class, affordable performances to the Harlem community and beyond, and to generating opportunities for classically trained musicians of color, shares an exquisite program of music by Florence Price, Dvorak and more.