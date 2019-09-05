GatherNYC Returns to SubCulture for its Fall 2019 Season of Mindful Musical Mornings

The revolutionary Sunday morning concert series GatherNYC continues its ambitious and innovative programming featuring world-class performers, community building and spiritual nourishment. Concerts run every week from September 22 through December 22nd.



Throughout the season, guests will be served exquisite live classical music by celebrated musicians, artisanal coffee and pastries, storytelling by winners of the Moth StorySLAM, and a brief celebration of silence. Taking place in the modern underground theatre SubCulture, the entire experience lasts one hour, and provides a communal weekly respite from the noise of the city.



This series founders and co-artistic directors are cellist Laura Metcalf and her husband, guitarist Rupert Boyd. They also comprise the international touring duo Boyd Meets Girl, whose 2017 debut album reached No. 3 on the Billboard Traditional Classical Chart.



GatherNYC opens its season on Sunday, September 22nd with the award-winning string quintet Sybarite5, the only string quintet to ever win the prestigious Concert Artists Guild competition. Other featured acts include the Grammy-nominated Aizuri Quartet; violinist Grace Park, winner of the 2018 Naumberg International Violin Competition; cellist Astrid Schween of the Juilliard String Quartet, and world-renowned singer-songwriter Becca Stevens.



GatherNYC Fall 2019 Season

September 22-December 22, 2019

Sundays

Doors: 10:30am

Concert: 11am-12pm



SubCulture

45 Bleecker Street, Downstairs

New York NY 10012

Tickets: $20 (coffee and pastries included)

Children under 12 are welcome and admission is complimentary



Tickets are available through:

http://subculturenewyork.com/gathernyc/



For more information, visit: www.gathernyc.org







Full schedule



September 22

Sybarite5

Award-winning string quintet Sybarite5 bring their signature brand of electrifying programming, including music from their recent album OUTLIERS, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Charts.



September 29

PUBLIQuartet

Applauded by The Washington Post as "a perfect encapsulation of today's trends in chamber music," and by The New Yorker as "independent-minded," PUBLIQuartet's modern interpretation of chamber music makes them one of the most dynamic artists of their generation.



October 6

Grace Park, violin

Winner of the 2018 Naumburg International Competition, Grace Park has been praised by the San Francisco Chronicle as being "fresh, different and exhilarating." Grace performs a concert with pianist Joseph Liccardo.



October 13

Jenny Lin, piano | Etudes Project Part 1

The Washington Post describes pianist Jenny Lin as "surely one of the most interesting pianists in America right now". She takes a break from her ongoing world tour with Philip Glass to bring us the first installment of her "Etudes Project".



October 20

Molly Carr, viola, & Anna Petrova, piano | The Refugee Project

Acclaimed musicians Molly Carr (viola) and Anna Petrova (piano) celebrate the release of their debut album Novel Voices, music inspired by their visits to refugee camps around the world.



October 27

Boyd Meets Girl

GatherNYC co-artistic directors Laura Metcalf (cello) and Rupert Boyd (guitar), praised by Gramophone for their ability to "play like one, with a sense of purpose as sure as their intonation", perform their own arrangements of music from Bach to Beyoncé.



November 3

Brandon Ridenour's "Come Together"

GatherNYC favorite, trumpet player Brandon Ridenour of the Canadian Brass, presents his unique project of music by the Beatles reimagined with Latin flavor for trumpet, accordion, bass, trombone and guitar.



November 10

Neave Trio, piano trio

"'Neave' is actually a Gaelic name meaning 'bright' and 'radiant', both of which certainly apply to this trio's music making." -WQXR



November 17

The Westerlies, brass quartet

Formed in 2011, the self-described "accidental brass quartet" explores jazz, roots and chamber music influences to create the rarest of hybrids: music that is both "folk-like and composerly, lovely and intellectually rigorous" (NPR Music).



November 24

Becca Stevens, singer-songwriter

North Carolina-bred, Brooklyn-based singer/composer/multi-instrumentalist Becca Stevens has already received copious praise from the likes of The New York Times, describing her as "a best-kept secret" and "impressively absorbing."



December 8

Jenny Lin, piano | Etudes Project Part 2

The Washington Post describes pianist Jenny Lin as "surely one of the most interesting pianists in America right now". She takes a break from her ongoing world tour with Philip Glass to bring us the second installment of her "Etudes Project".



December 15

Aizuri Quartet

Arguably the fastest-rising string quartet in America, in the past few years the Aizuri Quartet has been nominated for a Grammy, won several major international competitions, and been granted a residency at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



December 22

Astrid Schween, cello

The cellist of the legendary Juilliard String Quartet and faculty member of the Juilliard School, Astrid Schween makes a recital appearance at GatherNYC sharing some of her favorite music for cello and piano.





