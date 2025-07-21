Gary Smith, Television Producer Behind Six Tony Awards Shows, Passes Away at 90

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Gary Smith, the Emmy-winning television producer whose credits included six Tony Awards broadcasts, passed away on Saturday, July 18, in Los Angeles. He was 90 years old.

Over his six-decade career, Gary Smith shaped the cultural landscape of American television as one half of the Smith-Hemion Production Team. He produced the first television specials for Paul McCartney and Bette Midler, and the final television performances of legends like Elvis Presley and Bing Crosby. His collaborations with Barbra Streisand led to many of her televised events.

He also produced Baryshnikov on Broadway, which featured Mikhail Baryshnikov, along with guest stars like Liza Minnelli, performing songs from Broadway musicals such as Oklahoma!, Fiddler on the Roof, and Cabaret.

In the world of live television, Smith produced six Tony Awards broadcasts, four Emmy telecasts, the People’s Choice Awards, and the Disney Teacher Awards. His work on the AFI’s “100 Years…” film series ran for 11 years and became a cherished part of the national dialogue on cinema history.

Born in 1935, Gary graduated from Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) with a degree in scenic design. He began his career at CBS in 1956 as an art director. In 1963, while serving as art director on The Judy Garland Show, he was asked at just 27 years old to take over as producer. It was, as he later recalled, “a baptism by fire."

Two years later, Gary produced Hullabaloo, an innovative variety series that helped pioneer music television, showcasing performances by The Rolling Stones, The Supremes, The Who, Simon & Garfunkel, and Sonny & Cher.

His legacy includes eight Primetime Emmy Awards and over 30 nominations, along with countless specials for stars like Frank Sinatra, Luciano Pavarotti, Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Dolly Parton, Sammy Davis Jr., Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gormé, Woody Allen, Ann-Margret, and Burt Bacharach. He was behind productions like Kraft Music Hall, Uptown at Harlem’s Apollo Theater, and Rockette: A Holiday Tribute to Radio City Music Hall.

Beyond entertainment, he produced the opening of EPCOT, the 25th Anniversary of Disneyland, and national events like Liberty Weekend, the 1986 celebration of the Statue of Liberty’s restoration. His vision also shaped four Democratic National Conventions (1988, 1992, 1996, and 2000), and the Inaugural Galas of Presidents Reagan, Clinton (1993 and 1997), and the Bicentennial of the Constitution (We the People 200). For the turn of the millennium, Gary helmed ABC 2000, the network’s ambitious 24-hour New Year’s Eve broadcast that ushered in a new century.

He was Executive Producer of the AFI Life Achievement Award tributes to Barbra Streisand and Tom Hanks, The Mary Tyler Moore Show Reunion, The I Love Lucy 50th Anniversary Special, The NFL’s 75th Anniversary, and 100 Years of Hope and Humor celebrating Bob Hope’s centennial.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife Maxine, an interior designer and artist, and their twin sons, Jake and Zack. He is also remembered with love by his children from a previous marriage — Daisy, Doug, and Sam — and his five grandchildren: Spencer, Jasper, Sienna, Ryan, and Charlotte. He is also survived by his daughters-in-law, Brett Smith (married to Jake) and Leah Smith (married to Zack).

A private funeral service will be held July 22. A public memorial and celebration of life will take place on Saturday, September 20. Details will be announced in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary’s memory may be made to SHARE, Inc., whose mission he championed with passion and joy.