Gary Morgenstein's A TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX Will Have Online Reading As Part of Create Theatre's Monday Night Reading Series

While waiting for the post-COVID 19 premiere of their new funny drama about racial harmony A Black and White Cookie, Playwright Gary Morgenstein and Director Joan Kane are teaming up to present an exclusive live online reading of Morgenstein's A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx at CreateTheater.com's Monday Night Reading Series on Monday, April 27 at 7PM/EST, 4PM/PST. Please RSVP at info@createtheater.com

Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous 1960s, A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx is a dramedy about a blue-collar family overcoming emotional warfare as they try leaving their crumbling Bronx tenement to fulfill the dream of an idyllic suburban home where tomatoes can grow.

The Monday Night Reading Series is produced by Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg Cate Cammarata for CreateTheater.com. It is dedicated to helping writers develop their work during the Covid-19 shutdown, and to creating an online theater community.

"Like my upcoming play A Black and White Cookie, A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx is an uplifting story of a dysfunctional family - forgive the redundancy - who overcome their fears and differences to find a way to come together. In these unsettling times, theater should light a path through the terror, through faith in ourselves and each other, aided by the timeless and approved treatment of laughter."

Featured in the reading will be J. Dolan Byrnes*, Frances McGarry*, Devorah Brand Palladino, Nick Palladino, Chris Collins-Pisano* and Taylor Graves. Stage directions: Laura Varela. (*appears courtesy of AEA).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You