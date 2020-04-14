Gary Morgenstein's A TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX Will Have Online Reading As Part of Create Theatre's Monday Night Reading Series
While waiting for the post-COVID 19 premiere of their new funny drama about racial harmony A Black and White Cookie, Playwright Gary Morgenstein and Director Joan Kane are teaming up to present an exclusive live online reading of Morgenstein's A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx at CreateTheater.com's Monday Night Reading Series on Monday, April 27 at 7PM/EST, 4PM/PST. Please RSVP at info@createtheater.com
Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous 1960s, A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx is a dramedy about a blue-collar family overcoming emotional warfare as they try leaving their crumbling Bronx tenement to fulfill the dream of an idyllic suburban home where tomatoes can grow.
The Monday Night Reading Series is produced by Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg Cate Cammarata for CreateTheater.com. It is dedicated to helping writers develop their work during the Covid-19 shutdown, and to creating an online theater community.
"Like my upcoming play A Black and White Cookie, A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx is an uplifting story of a dysfunctional family - forgive the redundancy - who overcome their fears and differences to find a way to come together. In these unsettling times, theater should light a path through the terror, through faith in ourselves and each other, aided by the timeless and approved treatment of laughter."
Featured in the reading will be J. Dolan Byrnes*, Frances McGarry*, Devorah Brand Palladino, Nick Palladino, Chris Collins-Pisano* and Taylor Graves. Stage directions: Laura Varela. (*appears courtesy of AEA).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Glenn Close Wants To Begin Filming SUNSET BOULEVARD By the End of the Year
She's ready for her close up! Glenn Close hopes to begin filming the movie musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard this year.... (read more)