GYPSY Releases New Block of Tickets

A new block of tickets has been released for Gypsy starring six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald. Tickets are now on sale through Sunday, October 5, 2025. Six-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe's new production of Gypsy began performances Thursday, November 1, 2024, and opened Thursday, December 19, 2024, to an explosion of critical praise for the production and McDonald's history making performance at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre.

Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d'Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Dori Waymer, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway's ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we'll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations & arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.

Gypsy has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher + three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.

Tickets for Gypsy are available at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200), or the Majestic Theatre box office (245 West 44th Street), and start at $59 (inclusive of all fees). The Gypsy playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday at 7:30pm and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

