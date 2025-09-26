GYPSY 2024 Broadway Cast Recording 2-LP Vinyl/Book Edition Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2-LP vinyl/book edition of Gypsy: 2024 Broadway Cast Recording – starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald – is available at Amazon, Target and retailers across the country today, Friday, September 26. The 2-LP vinyl/book edition features a hand-numbered, limited-edition 64-page hardback book, which contains thirteen exclusive essays, exclusive production photography, and complete lyrics.

Gypsy was performed from November 21, 2024 through Sunday, August 17, 2025, at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). The album, which is also available on CD in streaming and digital formats, is produced by David Caddick, David Lai, and Andy Einhorn. The album co-producers are Mara Isaacs, Tom Kirdahy, and George C. Wolfe, with Cue to Cue Productions, Thomas M. Neff, and Kerry Washington serving as executive producers. To hear the digital album, or order the CD and vinyl editions, please visit gypsy.lnk.to/2024BCR

Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen, and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Dori Waymer, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.