GRUMPY OLD MEN World Premiere Recording Out Now

Center Stage Records has released the world premiere recording of GRUMPY OLD MEN, the new musical by Dan Remmes, Neil Berg and Nick Meglin. The recording features performances by Ed Dixon, Mark Jacoby, Leslie Stevens, Sally Struthers and Hal Linden.

The album is now available at www.CenterStageRecords.com and at all digital outlets.

GRUMPY OLD MEN is the story of two aging men, Max (Ed Dixon) and John (Mark Jacoby), neighbors who have been feuding for most of their lives. Invigorated by their shared affection for their new neighbor across the street, the beautiful, eccentric, and charming Ariel (Leslie Stevens), they face-off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about a resolution to their long-standing differences. Based on the 1993 film, which starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, and Ann-Margret, this stage adaptation captures the lovably crotchety characters through twinkling humor, great songs, and the affectionate depiction of a small town that feels like home to everyone.

GRUMPY OLD MEN is written by Dan Remmes (book), Neil Berg (music) and Nick Meglin (lyrics), adapted from the Warner Bros. motion picture written by Mark Steven Johnson.

The world premiere recording of GRUMPY OLD MEN stars Ed Dixon, Mark Jacoby with Leslie Stevens, and features Sally Struthers and Hal Linden. Also appearing on the recording are Brenda Braxton, Doug Eskew, Kevin Massey, Laura Woyasz, John Battagliese, Blake Hammond, Eric Jon Mahlum, Kelly Methven, James Taylor Odom, Heather Jane Rolff, Brooke Singer and Christina Tompkins.