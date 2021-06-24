GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Original Cast Album to be Released in August

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Girl From The North Country - Original Broadway Cast Recording on Friday, August 20.

The eagerly-awaited Original Broadway Cast Recording of Girl From The North Country will be available in Digital and CD formats and may be pre-ordered HERE.

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan in provocative new dramatic contexts. All lyrics and music in the show are by Bob Dylan except for two co-writes: "Hurricane," written by Bob Dylan and Jacques Levy, and "Duquesne Whistle," written by Bob Dylan and Robert Hunter.

Girl From The North Country - Original Broadway Cast Recording was recorded on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Reservoir Studios and Steel Cut Audio in New York City, three days before New York City's stay-in-place order came into effect and all theaters had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album will contain 22 tracks including some of Dylan's biggest hits like "Slow Train," "Hurricane," and "Like A Rolling Stone," among many others.

Check out footage below!

The album was produced by Grammy Award Winner Dean Sharenow, Simon Hale, and Conor McPherson, with executive producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment. The album showcases the Original Broadway Cast including Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

The cast is accompanied by The Marouthas (Original Broadway Band) including Marco Paguia (Musical Director, piano, harmonium), Andy Stack (Associate Musical Director, guitars), Martha McDonnell (violin, mandolin) and Mary Ann McSweeney (bass); also featuring Dean Sharenow (drums, percussion) and Erik Della Penna (harmonica).

In his notes for Girl From The North Country - Original Broadway Cast Recording, McPherson praises the show's musical collaborators: "So let me take a moment to express my wonder and gratitude for Simon Hale, our genius musical arranger, (who insisted we never use an instrument that wasn't around in the 1930s) and the fabulous casts of Girl From The North Country. Not only are these some of the finest actors working in the world today but every one of them can sing, and every one of them can harmonize. Figuring out the show and rehearsing with these people has been one of the great joys of my life."

In what The New York Times declares to be "the most imaginative and inspired use to date of a popular composer's songbook," Girl From The North Country is the uplifting tale of wanderers standing at a turning point in their lives. As they search for a brighter future, and hide from the past, they discover that they all need the same thing in the present moment: each other.

When asked about Girl From The North Country in an interview with historian Douglas Brinkley in The New York Times (June 12, 2020), Bob Dylan responded, "Sure, I've seen it, and it affected me. I saw it as an anonymous spectator, not as someone who had anything to do with it. I just let it happen. The play had me crying at the end. I can't even say why. When the curtain came down, I was stunned. I really was. Too bad Broadway shut down because I wanted to see it again."

Girl From The North Country made its eagerly-awaited Broadway premiere at the Belasco Theatre, with previews beginning February 7, 2020 and an official opening on March 5, 2020. A week later, on March 12, 2020, New York City's stay-in-place order came into effect and all theaters had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Girl From The North Country will return to the Belasco Theatre on Wednesday, October 13.

Girl From The North Country - Original Broadway Cast Recording Track List

1. Sign On The Window

2. Went To See The Gypsy

3. Tight Connection To My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love)

4. Slow Train/License To Kill

5. Ballad Of A Thin Man (Instrumental)

6. I Want You

7. Blind Willie McTell (Instrumental)

8. Like A Rolling Stone/Make You Feel My Love

9. Like A Rolling Stone (Reprise)/I Want You (Reprise)

10. What Can I Do For You?

11. You Ain't Goin' Nowhere/Jokerman

12. Sweetheart Like You/True Love Tends To Forget

13. Lay Down Your Weary Tune (Instrumental)

14. Girl From The North Country

15. Ballad of A Thin Man (Radio)

16. Hurricane/All Along The Watchtower/Idiot Wind

17. Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You (Instrumental)

18. Duquesne Whistle/Señor (Tales Of Yankee Power)/Is Your Love In Vain?/License To Kill

19. Lay, Lady, Lay (Instrumental)/Jokerman (Reprise)

20. Clair De Lune (Instrumental)

21. Forever Young

22. Pressing On

The Broadway production of Girl From The North Country is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Director of Public Theater Productions, Mandy Hackett), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.