GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Announces Digital Lottery And Rush Policy

The producers of Girl from the North Country announced today that beginning with the show's first preview, Friday, February 7, a limited quantity of $39 tickets will be available via both rush and a digital lottery for each performance.

Lottery Policy

Available performances will be posted on northcountrylottery.com as early as 12:00 AM Eastern Time the day before the performance. Lotteries close at 3:00 PM Eastern Time the day before the performance. Winners can purchase their tickets at northcountrylottery.com and will pick up their tickets at the Belasco Theatre box office with their credit card.

The Girl from the North Country lottery is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks.

Rush Policy

Beginning Friday, February 7, $39 rush tickets will be sold at The Belasco Theatre box office (111 West 44th Street) on the day of the performance beginning when the box office opens (Monday-Saturday at 10:00 AM and beginning March 15, Sunday at 12:00 PM). These tickets will be available to customers of all ages and there will be a limit of two tickets per customer. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

In what Ben Brantley declares to be "the most imaginative and inspired use to date of a popular composer's songbook," Girl from the North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.

During the critically-praised, sold-out run at The Public Theater, The New York Times raved Girl from the North Country "is as close as mortals come to heaven on earth." Now, this work of extraordinary beauty arrives on Broadway at last.

Girl from the North Country will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

The Broadway production of Girl from the North Country will be produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Girl from the North Country begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5. Tickets are currently available by visiting www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Tickets range from $49 - $179. Premium tickets range from $199 - $249.





