GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Sets September Closing on Broadway

The producers of Broadway's Gettin' The Band Back Together, announced today that the show will close on Sunday, September 16 following the evening performance. It will have played 30 previews and 40 performances at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44thStreet). Previews began on July 19 and the show opened on August 13. Producer Ken Davenport writes about it on his blog here .

Gettin' The Band Back Together is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey with original music and lyrics by Mark Allen, a book by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz, with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The creative team includes Tony Award winners Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Ken Billington(Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design) in addition to Music Direction by Sonny Paladino and Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting.

The cast of Gettin' The Band Back Together features Mitchell Jarvis, Jay Klaitz, Manu Narayan, Paul Whitty, Sawyer Nunes, MariluHenner, Kelli Barrett, Becca Kötte, Garth Kravits, Tamika Lawrence, Noa Solorio, and Brandon Williams. The cast also includes Lindsey Brett Carothers, Ryan Duncan, Scott Richard Foster, Jenny Hill, Nehal Joshi, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson, Ian Ward, and Tad Wilson.

Mitch Papadopoulos always wanted to be the next Bruce Springsteen, but he left those daydreams behind for a day job. When this big-shot banker is handed a pink slip on his 40th birthday, he's forced to move back in with his mom in New Jersey. A run-in with his former music rival leads to a threat of foreclosure on Mitch's family home, unless he can win The Battle of the Bands-a rematch over 25 years in the making. So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang, and sets out to win back his house, his pride-and maybe even the high school sweetheart he left behind-proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.



Gettin' The Band Back Together is produced by Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Roy Putrino, Scott Abrams, Diego Kolankowsky, Rob Kolson, Sandi Moran, Carl Daikeler, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Radical ARS Productions, H. Richard Hopper, Marie Barton Stevenson, Richard Roth, Brian Cromwell Smith, Marguerite Hoffman, NETworks Presentations, Gary Nelson, Darrell Hankey, Ladybug Productions, Jim Wagstaffe, Laura Z. Barket, Tamar Tolchin, Witzend Productions, David Bryant, Drowos Sunshine, Judith Manocherian, John McGrain, Steve Reynolds, The Harbert Family, Keith Cromwell, Red Mountain Theatre Company, Douglas K. Atamian, Rich Battista, Gitta Jacobs, Frederic J. Siegel, BF Investments, Sean Attebury, Dr. Mojgan Fajiram, Pourrat Monahemi, Grossman-Palamara Productions, and The Town Of Sayreville, New Jersey. The Associate Producers for the production are Kayla Greenspan and Valerie Novakoff.

