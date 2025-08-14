GET UP OFFA THAT THING Photo Installation Opens At Albee Square In Downtown Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Downtown Brooklyn Partnership has unveiled Get Up Offa That Thing, a new photo installation by Robin Michals at the kiosk in Albee Square.

Featuring 17 dancers captured over three years at the Partnership’s Vinyl Nights—a roving dance party hosted by Rebecca Lynn—the series celebrates the artistry and community of New York City’s dance floors. The portraits highlight a range of styles including Latin hustle, breaking, popping, locking, flexing, waacking, and house, and honor the performers who keep these traditions alive.

Among the featured subjects are Bernard Dove, who danced at the Palladium and trained in Dunham Technique; Roger G and Raymond “Spex Boogie” Abbiw, both veterans of music video appearances; b-boy Danny “Rockit” Nieves; pioneering b-girl Peaches Rodriguez; and Paul Rodriguez, nicknamed the Human Top, who has been doing the Hustle for 40 years.

Get Up Offa That Thing will remain on view through November. Vinyl Nights at Albee Square continue Thursdays in August from 5–8 p.m., spinning the disco, funk, soul, house, boogie, Latin, freestyle, and ‘80s and ‘90s hip hop hits that shaped NYC’s club culture.