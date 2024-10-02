Funko and Loungefly Launch WICKED Movie Collection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following yesterday's tease from Funko's social media page, the beloved collectible brand has officially revealed the new Wicked-themed products. The collection consists of POP! Figures, stationary, and Loungefly bags.

The POP! lineup includes Glinda in Bubble Gown, Nightgown, and Nightgown (Diamond), which is a Hot Topic exclusive. The Good Witch is also available as a POP! keychain. Other currently available figures include Madame Morrible, Fiyero, Elphaba (Glitter)- an Amazon exclusive and The Wizard (a Funko exclusive). Standard and keychain versions of Elphaba are said to be "coming soon"

The Loungefly products include Glinda's Luggage Trunk Crossbody Bag, Glinda The Good Witch Cosplay Mini Backpack, Elphaba's Grimmerie Spell Book Crossbody Bag, and Glinda and Elphaba Refillable Stationary Journals. All of the Loungefly products are coming soon. Take a look at a preview of the collection below and check out all of the products HERE.

About Funko

Find your fandom at Funko, a hub for pop culture. Bring more fun into your everyday with your favorite fandoms and characters as a variety of collectible figures, apparel, accessories, plush, action figures, digital collectibles, and more. Funko has the world’s largest selection of pop culture licenses and is the perfect place to find the next piece for your collection or gifts.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!