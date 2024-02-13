Full Details Revealed for Flamenco Festival at New York City Center

NEW YORK CITY CENTER has revealed full programming details for the return of Flamenco Festival, March 8 -17, 2024, as part City Center's 80th Season at the Center of the Arts. This year the two-week Festival commemorates Vicente Espinel, the inventor of the "Spanish guitar," a fundamental emblem of flamenco art, and also pays tribute to Paco de Lucía, the guitarist who popularized the instrument.

For over 20 years, Flamenco Festival has brought Spain's exceptional dancers and musicians to City Center, showcasing the diversity and spirit of flamenco. From world renowned artists and icons of traditional flamenco to the most innovative, up-and-coming stars, the Festival is the largest celebration of flamenco in the US and is dedicated to the promotion of flamenco artists outside of Spain, presenting performances throughout the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The 2024 Flamenco Festival runs from March 1 - 17 throughout New York City for a total of 22 performances in 13 venues. The Festival is the largest display of Spanish culture in New York, and includes over 100 of Spain's most celebrated Flamenco dancers and musicians. For the full program, visit flamencofestival.org.

From March 8 through 10, the internationally acclaimed National Ballet of Spain performs an epic Invocación, a fusion of Spanish choreography and heritage for 38 dancers led by director Rubén Olmo. Celebrating the rich diversity of Spanish dance, Invocación includes styles from flamenco to escuela bolero and pays tribute to the great dancer and choreographer Mario Maya, one of the creators of the Andalusian Flamenco Theater.

Next, Premio Nacional de Danza winner Olga Pericet gives a one-night-only performance of her evening-length work, La Leona (March 15). Accompanied by Jose Manuel León (guitar), Alfredo Mesa (guitar), Juanfe Pérez(bass), Roberto Jaén (percussion), and singer Israel Moro, Pericet embodies both meanings of La Leona-the lioness and the flamenco guitar of Antonio de Torres-with a witty, avant-garde deconstruction and celebration of traditional flamenco music and choreography.

Following the success of his 2022 Festival performance, ¡VIVA!, award-winning choreographer and bailaor Manuel Liñán returns to direct and perform in the Gala Flamenca (March 16 - 17). A festival within a festival, the gala includes performances from four flamenco superstars, accompanied by the talented vocalist Sandra Carrasco. Liñan is joined by celebrated flamenco artist Alfonso Losa, the sizzling El Yiyo (Miguel Fernández Ribas), and dazzling soloist Paula Comitre to close out the 2024 festival.

Expanding City Center's mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the Flamenco Festival will host a Community Night on Friday, March 15 at 6:30pm. These free pre-show events on Friday evenings invite City Center audiences and New York City community members to meet and mingle with artists, guest speakers, and each other. Building common bonds around the power of performance, events range from panel discussions to interactive learning experiences.

Tickets starting from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Access City Center Club is available to those 35 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Week One | Mar 8 - 10

NATIONAL BALLET OF SPAIN

Fri 7:30pm; Sat 3 & 7:30pm; Sun 3pm

Week Two | Mar 15 - 17

OLGA PERICET

Fri 7:30pm

GALA FLAMENCA

Sat 7:30pm; Sun 2 & 7pm