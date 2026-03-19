Photo: First Look at Jennifer Nettles in GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO

You can now get a first look at Jennifer Nettlees in the poster art for Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo. The world premiere is written by and features Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, and will be presented at PAC NYC June 28 – July 26, 2026.

The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman, and choreographed by Austin McCormick.

A world premiere musical – inspired by a true story – is laced with dangerous secrets and a soulful, contemporary score. What began as a single act of self-defense ripples through Palermo, creating a cascade of casualties and inspiring a secret sisterhood. But the path to safety is never safe. Can Giulia Tofana save them all without losing herself?