Photo: Megan Thee Stallion as 'Zidler' in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

You can now get a first look at three-time Grammy Award-winner and actress Megan Thee Stallion as 'Zidler' ahead of her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical next Tuesday, March 24th at the Al Hirshfeld Theatre.

Playing a strictly limited 8-week engagement through Sunday, May 17, 2026, Megan Thee Stallion makes history becoming the first female-identifying performer to play the role of “Zidler” not only in the Broadway production, but in any Moulin Rouge! The Musical production worldwide.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musicalis more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman