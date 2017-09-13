From the Stage to Social Media: Taking a Look at Broadway's Most Viral Music(al) Videos

As Broadway continues to adapt to the social media age, a new viral trend has become a staple for show advertisers: the music video.

The past few Broadway seasons have seen these videos grow in popularity as platforms like Instagram and Snapchat have brought video content to the forefront of social media.

As audiences skew younger thanks to shows like Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen and 'singles' from shows ("Waving Through A Window", "My Shot") transcend the stage and hit mainstream radio, it is only natural that music videos would become the next logical step in the promotion process.

This year, nearly every musical took part in the trend, offering up an array of ways to reach potential audiences. From the intimacy of the studio with, Dear Evan Hansen to a live performance setting with Christy Altomare of Anastasia, from a 360-degree look at The Lion King to a few full blown music video productions courtesy of Great Comet; whether they're promoting a new classic or reigniting interest in old favorites, welcoming a new star or delivering a new take on popular tunes, music videos were a promotional staple of this Broadway season.

Below, let's take a look at some of the best music video offerings from Broadway this year.

