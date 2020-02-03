French Canadian Group Moonfruits Comes to OSA

Folk Music Society Of New York presents French Canadian group "Moonfruits" at OSA, 220 East 23rd St., 7th floor, New York, NY on March 6, 2020, 7:30 PM.

Comprised of partners Alex Millaire and Kaitlin Milroy, and joined by Desiree on cello, Ottawa-based Moonfruits move audiences with a lively show that mixes Canada's French and English music organically, playfully, intentionally. Accompanying themselves with banjo, guitar, kalimba, cello, and glockenspiel, their voices contribute intense, soaring harmonies to their lush sound. Moonfruits' imaginative songcraft never fails to transport.

This promises to be a gratifying evening of lively, high-energy tunes and haunting arrangements of traditional and new music. The concert starts at 7:30pm at OSA, located at 220 E. 23rd Street and can be reached on the M23 cross town bus or by walking from the 6 train 23rd St. Station. Information: 646-628-4604. Contribution: $25 general public, $20 FMSNY members; tickets available online at https://moonfruitsny.eventbrite.com or at the door.





