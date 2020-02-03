French Canadian Group Moonfruits Comes to OSA
Folk Music Society Of New York presents French Canadian group "Moonfruits" at OSA, 220 East 23rd St., 7th floor, New York, NY on March 6, 2020, 7:30 PM.
Comprised of partners Alex Millaire and Kaitlin Milroy, and joined by Desiree on cello, Ottawa-based Moonfruits move audiences with a lively show that mixes Canada's French and English music organically, playfully, intentionally. Accompanying themselves with banjo, guitar, kalimba, cello, and glockenspiel, their voices contribute intense, soaring harmonies to their lush sound. Moonfruits' imaginative songcraft never fails to transport.
This promises to be a gratifying evening of lively, high-energy tunes and haunting arrangements of traditional and new music. The concert starts at 7:30pm at OSA, located at 220 E. 23rd Street and can be reached on the M23 cross town bus or by walking from the 6 train 23rd St. Station. Information: 646-628-4604. Contribution: $25 general public, $20 FMSNY members; tickets available online at https://moonfruitsny.eventbrite.com or at the door.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, February 4 a?' March 7,... (read more)
Quiz: Can You Guess These Musicals Described In Emojis?
With a new set of emojis coming this year, we're giving your the chance to test just how well you know musicals based off of sets of emojis that descr... (read more)
Original Cast Member Grey Henson To Depart MEAN GIRLS in March
Grey Henson who originated the role of Damian in Mean Girls on Broadway, has announced on via his Instagram that he will be leaving the show on March ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Mamie Parris, Alex Finke and More in UNMASKED at Paper Mill Playhouse
Performances of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber began last night, Thursday, January 30 at Paper Mill Playhouse.... (read more)
Billy Porter to Appear on SESAME STREET in Iconic Oscars Gown
This afternoon, Tony and Emmy award winner, Billy Porter, shared the news that he will be joining the long legacy of stars to stop by the classic chil... (read more)
Spike Lee to Direct Filmed Version of DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA
Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee is signed on to direct a filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway show, David Byrne's American Utopia.... (read more)