Fredi Walker-Browne and More to Take Part in THERE'S A SONG FOR EVERYTHING Concert Benefiting Be An #ArtsHero

"There's a Song for Everything" is a celebration of all of life's musical moments benefiting Be An #ArtsHero, a national, non-partisan grassroots movement that emphasizes Arts & Culture's contribution to the economy.

The program will feature a selection of songs on the theme of "Highs and Lows," music that artists turn to during tough times, accompanied by stories of resilience and triumph over adversity.

Organized by Carissa L. Strauss, the benefit concert seeks to bring awareness to the 2.7 million Arts Workers who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. "As we turn to artists to entertain and hearten us during this ongoing lockdown, we must remember that Arts and Culture is essential to the recovery of not only our economy, but also of our culture," said Strauss.

Performances by Fredi Walker-Browne (Original Broadway cast of RENT), Ben Ptashinsky (@equityben), Joan Schubin (Arts Educator), Thomas Craig Buckley and Michael Salas (Teaching Artist with the LA Philharmonic), Jim Schubin (The Fantasticks, Off-Broadway, "The Honeymoon Phase"), Donté Wilder, Deánna Giulietti (NY Regional Premiere of Heathers, @deannagiulietti TikTok), Allison Pearlman (@thirstyonmain TikTok), Kathy Guryan (Disney World Equity Performer).

There's a Song For Everything: A Benefit Concert for Be An #ArtsHero will premiere Thursday, December 10 at 7PM ET, with access to view through Monday, December 14.

Where & Ticket Info:

Online Streaming: Ticket holders will be sent a private YouTube link to view the concert.

Ticket Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/theres-a-song-for-everything-tickets-130503464375

Tickets are $10, and all proceeds benefit Be An #ArtsHero. If audience members care to increase their support, they can contribute on DonorBox. Since Be An #ArtsHero is in the process of incorporating as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, any donations to the organization are not tax deductible.

