François Arnaud, David Corenswet and Yvonne Strahovski Will Lead THREE DAYS OF RAIN Broadway Revival

BroadwayWorld has just learned that François Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”), David Corenswet (Superman) and Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) will star in a new production of Tony Award winner Richard Greenberg’s THREE DAYS OF RAIN directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (Eureka Day, August: Osage County) in February 2027 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced. For more information and to sign up for first access tickets visit http://threedaysofrain.com.

Anna D. Shapiro said, “THREE DAYS OF RAIN is truly one of the most beautiful plays I’ve ever done or experienced. Steeped in the brilliantly funny and enchantingly complex world of Richard Greenberg, the story follows two generations of New York intelligentsia as they navigate the burden of family, the seduction of art and the necessity of love over time and eternity.”

Creative team, dates and more information will be announced shortly.

THREE DAYS OF RAIN is produced by David Binder and co-produced by Jayne Baron Sherman. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as Executive Producer and General Managers. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

THREE DAYS OF RAIN is a sharply funny drama that unfolds as a mystery about inheritance: what parents leave behind and what children discover years later.

Hailed as “world class” and “a major achievement” by the LA Times, THREE DAYS OF RAIN was a finalist for the 1998 Pulitzer Prize and celebrated by NY Magazine as “moving, provocative and deeply funny,” an “engrossing puzzle in two acts” by the NY Times, “brimming with a savvy, intelligent wit and richly conceived characters” by Variety and a “terrific piece of theater…perhaps the best yet by Richard Greenberg” by the NY Sun. It was last seen on Broadway in 2006, starring Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, and Paul Rudd.

Bios:

FRANÇIOS ARNAUD (Pip/Theo) recently joined Hulu’s limited series “Count My Lies”. He previously starred in the HBO Max series "Heated Rivalry”, Twinless, opposite Dylan O’Brien, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2025 and Fucktoys directed by Annapurna Sriram, which premiered at SXSW in 2025. Upcoming projects include Hernán Jiménez ‘s Abril, which premiered Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Someone’s Daughter by Wiebke von Carolsfeld premiering at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival and HBO Max's limited series “Alice.” Additional credits include Showtime's "The Borgias,” opposite Jeremy Irons, “Marlowe” directed by Neil Jordan, Apple TV+’s "Surface," Fox's limited series, "The Moodys," alongside Elizabeth Perkins and Denis Leary, NBC’s "Midnight, Texas” by Charlaine Harris, the acclaimed Hulu series, “Unreal." Arnaud trained at the Conservatoire d'art dramatique de Montréal with extensive stage work in Canada, reflecting his strong classical foundation and ongoing connection to the theatre alongside his film and television career.

DAVID CORENSWET (Walker/Ned) grew up in Philadelphia and attended The Juilliard School for drama. Upcoming, he will star in the Paramount Pictures and Skydance’s biopic Mr. Irrelevant, directed by Jonathan Levine, and based on the true story of John Tuggle, the final pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. The film follows Tuggle’s inspiring journey with the New York Giants and the legacy he left behind. It will release in theaters on December 25th. Corenswet is best known for his portrayal of Clark Kent / Superman in James Gunn’s SUPERMAN, the first film in DC Studios’ new cinematic universe for Warner Bros., and which released last summer to significant box office and critical success. Corenswet will reprise this role in the forthcoming sequel Man Of Tomorrow, which he is filming now and is slated for release next summer. Other film and television credits include Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Searchlight Pictures’ romantic drama, The Greatest Hits, Alma Har’el’s “Lady In The Lake,” a mini-series for Apple+; PEARL, directed by Ti West; the HBO mini-series, “We Own This City,” and the Ryan Murphy series “Hollywood” and “The Politician.” David is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant, and Marcy Morris and Michael Auerbach.

YVONNE STRAHOVSKI (Nan/Lina) garnered critical acclaim for her role as Serena Joy Waterford in Hulu’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning original series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which netted her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress (Drama Series), a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress (Series, Miniseries, or Television Film), as well as two Screen Actors Guild nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Drama Series). Coming up, Yvonne appears as a Series Regular in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s dark comedy/drama crime series, “Bad Monkey,” opposite Vince Vaughn and John Malkovich, produced by Bill Lawrence. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel, STINGER, Yvonne starred in and executive produced Peacock’s limited horror series, “Teacup,” which was released in late 2024. She also made her directorial debut with VLOG, a short film which she also wrote and stars in. Awards Daily wrote that the short “reminds us of the majesty of Yvonne Strahovski.” A hilarious depiction of a day in the life of a “mommy vlogger,” the film played in the elite Shorts Festival circuit, including Palm Springs ShortFest and Indy Shorts International Festival. Past recent films include The Tomorrow War, in which she starred alongside Chris Pratt in Amazon Studios’ sci-fi time traveling film, which shattered Amazon Prime Video records for generating unprecedented viewing numbers during the first 48 hours of its release. Prior to that, Strahovski received accolades for her starring role opposite Cate Blanchett and Dominic West in “Stateless,” a six-part TV series which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2020, and later aired on ABC Australia and streamed on Netflix in March 2020. In December 2012, Strahovski made her Broadway debut in the Lincoln Center production of Golden Boy, which was nominated for a 2013 Tony Award and garnered her a Theater World Award nomination. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, to Polish immigrant parents, Strahovski’s greatest joys are the outdoors and being a mom to her three boys.

ANNA D. SHAPIRO (Director) is a Tony Award–winning director and served as Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theatre Company from 2015 to 2021, where she remains an ensemble member. She joined the Steppenwolf ensemble in 2005 and was awarded the 2008 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play for August: Osage County (Steppenwolf, Broadway, London). She was nominated in 2011 in the same category for The Motherf**ker with the Hat (The Public Theater, LAByrinth Theater Company). Other Steppenwolf directing credits include the world premiere production of The Minutes (also on Broadway); The Unmentionables (also at Yale Repertory Theatre), The Pain and the Itch (also in New York), Purple Heart (also in Galway, Ireland) and This Is Our Youth (which transferred to Broadway). Additional Broadway credits include Of Mice and Men and Fish in the Dark, and off-Broadway Domesticated (Lincoln Center Theater). She directed the premiere of the Broadway musical The Devil Wears Prada with music by Sir Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub and book by Kate Wetherhead. Last season, Anna directed the Tony Award-winning revival of Eureka Day at Manhattan Theatre Club. She most recently directed Eric Bentley’s Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been, currently running at City Center. Shapiro is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama and Columbia. She is a professor in Northwestern University’s Department of Theatre.

RICHARD GREENBERG (Playwright) is the Tony Award-winning author of Take Me Out (Drama Desk Award, NY Drama Critics Circle Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Tony Award for Best Play), which moved to Broadway after successful runs at The Public Theater in New York City and The Donmar in London. Richard Greenberg's adaptation of Holiday, adapted from Philip Barry's classic play, received its world premiere earlier this year at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Greenberg’s play The Assembled Parties, which received three Tony Award nominations including for Best Play, was revived by London’s Hampstead Theatre last fall. Other works include The Violet Hour, The Dazzle (Outer Critics Circle Award; John Gassner, Lucille Lortel nominations), Everett Beekin, Three Days Of Rain (L.A. Drama Critics Award; Pulitzer finalist; Olivier, Drama Desk, Hull-Warriner nominations), Hurrah At Last, Night And Her Stars, The American Plan, Life Under Water, and The Author's Voice, among many other plays. His adaptation of Strindberg's Dance Of Death was seen on Broadway starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren. Mr. Greenberg received the Oppenheimer Award for a new playwright as well as the first PEN/Laura Pels Award for a playwright in mid-career. After a decades-long career and writing over 30 produced plays, Richard Greenberg passed away due to cancer last year.

DAVID BINDER (Producer) is a Tony Award–winning producer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and the Artistic Director of Powerhouse: International, a new festival of adventurous large-scale work from around the world. On Broadway, he has produced Network starring Bryan Cranston, Burn This starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell, 33 Variations starring Jane Fonda, Illinoise, Of Mice and Men, and the first Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun. As Artistic Director of BAM, David produced and presented acclaimed work from around the world, including The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, which transferred to Broadway; Jamie Lloyd’s production of Cyrano starring James McAvoy; English National Ballet’s production of Akram Khan’s Giselle; and the world premiere of Madonna’s Madame X Tour. During his tenure, more than 50 international companies made their BAM debuts. His festival work includes producing the High Line Festival, curated by David Bowie, featuring Laurie Anderson, Arcade Fire, and Ricky Gervais’s American stand-up debut, and serving as Guest Artistic Director of LIFT (the London International Festival of Theatre). His acclaimed edition of LIFT featured work by Taylor Mac, Anna Deavere Smith, the National Theater Company of Korea, and Duke Riley’s large-scale performance with 1,500 LED-equipped pigeons over Thamesmead. David has served on the faculty of the Yale School of Drama and held a fellowship at Princeton University. His TED Talk, “The Arts Festival Revolution,” has been viewed more than one million times.

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer (Corenswet), David Urbanke (Arnaud)

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