Video: Mandy Gonzalez Sings WICKED, HAMILTON & More at Broadway by the Boardwalk

Earlier this week, Hudson River Park concluded Broadway by the Boardwalk, the free performance series that delivers shows against a waterfront backdrop each summer. In its third season, this year's series featured five free events showcasing Tony and Grammy winners, rising stars and electric performers from across the Broadway stage. The series continued on Monday night with a performance from Broadway favorite Mandy Gonzalez. Check out highlights from inside the big night in this video!

The 2026 series also featured Max von Essen, Ali Stroker, Ali Louis Bourzgui, and J. Harrison Ghee.

Gonzalez most recently played Mónica in the world premiere of Basura, the new musical featuring original music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan. Mandy recently completed a celebrated guest-starring engagement in the iconic role of Norma Desmond in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard. She first captivated audiences by originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning In the Heights, thrilled audiences as Elphaba in Wicked, and later starred as Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking musical Hamilton. Mandy is currently touring the country with Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda, an intimate symphonic concert celebrating friendship, culture, storytelling, and the extraordinary music of composer, lyricist, and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. A frequent concert soloist, she has performed with many of the nation's leading orchestras, including The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the Boston Pops, the Philly Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra, the Houston Symphony, the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, and many others. Her work spans theater, concerts, television, film, music, and literature. Mandy received an Obie Award for Eli's Comin', released her acclaimed Warner Music album Fearless, which debuted in the Top 20 of the iTunes Pop Charts, and is the author of the Fearless young adult book series published by Simon & Schuster. Her screen credits include Madam Secretary, Bull, Only Murders in the Building, The Good Wife, Julie Taymor's Across the Universe, Man on a Ledge, and she is the voice of Mei in Disney's Mulan II.

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