Video: Devynn Phoenix Sings 'My Man' (FUNNY GIRL) at Don't Tell Mama





See Devynn Phoenix sing "My Man" from Jule Styne & Bob Merrill's Funny Girl, accompanied by Sean Andrews on piano. The clip is from the August 1 performance of A Dream (Role) Come True, a series at Don't Tell Mama hosted by Julie Biancheri. The series was a 2025 Broadway World Nominee for Best Revue or Recurring Series, and Biancheri was nominated for Best Host. At each show, the audience can enjoy a night of passionate performances as a group of singers live out their dream (roles). Every edition showcases a different group of performers.

Follow Devynn on Instagram at @devynnphoenix

Follow @ADreamRoleComeTrue on Instagram for more. The next show is August 29 at 8 pm. Tickets are available here. Find tickets to all upcoming performances of A Dream (Role) Come True at www.donttellmamanyc.com

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming