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Up on the Marquee: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Arrives on Broadway

Paranormal Activity will open at the August Wilson Theatre on August 25, 2026.

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Featured Topic Up on the Marquee More Coverage

Paranormal Activity, the Olivier Award nominated new play written by  Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway this  Friday, August 14, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre. The play arrives on Broadway directly from a strictly limited pre-Broadway engagement in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre and sold-out  engagements at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, Center Theater Group at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles,  Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C., and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. It is the first play to open in the 2026/27 Broadway season.

Paranormal Activity on Broadway will star Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as  Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael  Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their  roles from previous productions across North America.  

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted,  people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost  story with the intimacy of live theatre.

Paranormal Activity will feature scenic and costume design by Tony Award Nominee Fly Davis (Caroline, Or Change 2021), illusions design by Tony Award Winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), lighting design by Anna  Watson (Giant),sound design by Tony Award Winner Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), video and projections  design by Drama Desk Award Winner Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy), and General Management by Envoy  Theatricals/Samuel Dallas & Marty McGuire.  

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Up on the Marquee: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Arrives on Broadway Image

Up on the Marquee: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Arrives on Broadway Image

Up on the Marquee: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Arrives on Broadway Image

Up on the Marquee: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Arrives on Broadway Image

Up on the Marquee: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Arrives on Broadway Image

Buy Tickets to Paranormal Activity

More on this show: Cast Set For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway and in Boston · 6/2/2026


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