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Video: Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Perform 'What Baking Can Do/Sugar Daddy/A Spoonful of Sugar'

Watch the Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars perform the mashup at MCC's MISCAST!

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Featured Topic Miscast More Coverage



Watch Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty sing a medley of "What Baking Can Do" from the musical Waitress, "Sugar Daddy" from the musical Hedwig & The Angry Inch, and "A Spoonful of Sugar” from the musical Mary Poppins at MCC Theater's MISCAST26.

MCC Theater recently presented MISCAST26, the annual musical event featuring Broadway performers singing songs from roles they would not traditionally play.  The evening honored Tony Award-winning producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman, as well as MCC Youth Company alum and artist Jose Useche.

The lineup included Nicholas ChristopherDarren CrissJane KrakowskiCaissie LevyLea MicheleRuthie Ann MilesBrian Stokes Mitchell, and Tramell Tillman, alongside LJ BenetAli Louis BourzguiAlex BrightmanSara ChaseMarla MindelleChristiani Pitts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Emma SofiaSam Tutty, and Jessica VoskWill Van Dyke served as musical director.

Get Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Tickets From $77

More on this show: Video: Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Are Getting Ready to Carry Their Show to the Tony Awards · 6/3/2026


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