Video: Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Perform 'What Baking Can Do/Sugar Daddy/A Spoonful of Sugar'





Watch Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty sing a medley of "What Baking Can Do" from the musical Waitress, "Sugar Daddy" from the musical Hedwig & The Angry Inch, and "A Spoonful of Sugar” from the musical Mary Poppins at MCC Theater's MISCAST26.

MCC Theater recently presented MISCAST26, the annual musical event featuring Broadway performers singing songs from roles they would not traditionally play. The evening honored Tony Award-winning producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman, as well as MCC Youth Company alum and artist Jose Useche.

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