Video: Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Perform 'What Baking Can Do/Sugar Daddy/A Spoonful of Sugar'
Watch the Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars perform the mashup at MCC's MISCAST!
Watch Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty sing a medley of "What Baking Can Do" from the musical Waitress, "Sugar Daddy" from the musical Hedwig & The Angry Inch, and "A Spoonful of Sugar” from the musical Mary Poppins at MCC Theater's MISCAST26.
MCC Theater recently presented MISCAST26, the annual musical event featuring Broadway performers singing songs from roles they would not traditionally play. The evening honored Tony Award-winning producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman, as well as MCC Youth Company alum and artist Jose Useche.
The lineup included Nicholas Christopher, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, Caissie Levy, Lea Michele, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Tramell Tillman, alongside LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, Marla Mindelle, Christiani Pitts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Emma Sofia, Sam Tutty, and Jessica Vosk. Will Van Dyke served as musical director.
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