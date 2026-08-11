Video: Watch Natalie Paris Sings 'Heart of Stone' from SIX





In just one week, Natalie Paris and Aimie Atkinson, the Olivier Award nominated original Jane Seymour and Katherine Howard in the UK production of Six, will make their Broadway debuts as they join the Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning musical beginning August 17. Both appear in the upcoming big screen release of Six the Musical Live! Get tickets today!

Watch in this video as Paris takes the stage at Today to perform "Heart of Stone".

Paris' West End credits include: Les Misérables (Palace and Queens Theatre), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), Joseph (New London Theatre), Sunday In The Park with George (Menier Chocolate Factory and Wyndham's Theatre), Billy Elliot (Victoria Palace), and the original Jane Seymour in Six The Musical, where she was nominated for an Olivier Award and also features on the original cast recording which has just gone platinum. Additional credits include the original cast performance at Hampton Court and Live Capture which was released in cinemas in 2025, and Six US Aragon tour 2023, Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman: The Musical – 1st UK and Ireland tour, Emojiland (The Garrick Theatre). Featured singer on BBC's “Strictly Come Dancing,” The Reunion Concert in China and Italy, SVN tour in China, Evie in Sea Witch (Theatre Royal Dury Lane), and Total Eclipse (The London Coliseum).

Six, by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where the show is currently playing an open-ended run. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 40th longest running show in Broadway history.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

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