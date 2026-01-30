Frank Wildhorn’s The Symphonic Suites, Performed By The Vienna Independent Orchestra to be Released

Prestige Classics' release of Frank Wildhorn's The Symphonic Suites will bring to audiences world-famous melodies from four iconic Wildhorn shows - “Dracula,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Einstein: A Matter of Time,” and “Artus Excalibur”, completely reinterpreted by the lush sound of the Vienna Independent Orchestra — a hand-picked ensemble consisting of musicians from the world-famous Vienna orchestras: the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and the Vienna Symphony Orchestra. This compilation joins the Composer’s “Danube Symphonie” and recent “Odessa Symphonie”, both recorded and performed live by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra in his classical music repertoire.

The Symphonic Suites will be released on February 20 in a high-quality digipack, as well as on all major streaming platforms.

Speaking on The Symphonic Suites, Composer Wildhorn says, “Sometimes your real life is even better than your dreams! To have this incredible, best-in-the-universe orchestra play these four suites is beyond anything I could have imagined. I hope the listeners enjoy and feel the power and passion of these amazing musicians. A big giant thank you to Walter Feucht, Martin Bohm & everyone at Prestige Records and Michael Staringer for making it all happen! And a special thank you to Koen Schoots and Kim Scharnberg for their extraordinary work, always!”