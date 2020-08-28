France to Allow Events Without Social Distancing
Seated audiences of up to 5000 people wearing mandatory face masks will be permitted in areas with low rates of Covid-19 infections.
Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that France will begin permitting events up to 5000 people without social distancing.
The new rule stipulates that seated audiences of up to 5000 people wearing mandatory face masks are permitted. Culture minister Roselyne Bachelot then confirmed the policies on Twitter earlier today.
The easing of regulations applies only to areas with low levels of Covid-19 transmission and excludes 'red zone' areas such as Paris, Lyon, Gironde, Marseille and Bordeaux.
A ban on events exceeding 5000 people will remain in effect until at least November.
Castex said of the decision that "to govern is to know how to adapt to circumstances", and that it is necessary for citizens "live with the virus".
The French government has also pledged €2 billion in support for the country's arts and culture sector.
