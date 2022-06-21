Former PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Castmates Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll Get Married

Former Pretty Woman: The Musical castmates, Samantha Barks and Alex Stoll, have announced that they are married!

See Samantha's Instagram post below!

The pair, who met while performing in Pretty Woman, announced their engagement in February 2021.

Samantha Barks Theatre credits include Chess (Umeda Arts Theater Main Hall / Tokyo International Forum Hall), Pretty Woman (Chicago and Broadway), The Last Five Years (St James Theatre), Amelie (Berkley Rep), City of Angels (Donmar Warehouse), Chicago (Hollywood Bowl), Oliver! (UK tour), Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre), and Cabaret (Birmingham Rep). She was one of the participants on the BBC series I'd Do Anything. For film, her credits include Chocolate Cake, For Love or Money, Bitter Harvest, The Revenger, Interlude in Prague, The Devil's Harvest, The Christmas Candle and as Eponine in Les Misérables (recipient of Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer; and nomination for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture). She also reprised her performance as Eponine for Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary. Barks is currently portraying the role of Elsa in the West End production of Frozen.