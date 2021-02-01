Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway together in 2018-2019.
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway together in 2018-2019.
Both Barks and Stoll shared posts on Instagram, with Barks writing "Like Beyonce...but with an F." Stoll wrote "One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people. Love you babe."
Check out both posts below!
A post shared by Alex Stoll (@alexmichaelstoll)
Barks' theatre credits include Chess (Umeda Arts Theater Main Hall / Tokyo International Forum Hall), Pretty Woman (Chicago and Broadway), The Last Five Years (St James Theatre), Amelie (Berkley Rep), City of Angels (Donmar Warehouse), Chicago (Hollywood Bowl), Oliver! (UK tour), Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre), and Cabaret (Birmingham Rep). She was one of the participants on the BBC series I'd Do Anything. For film, her credits include Chocolate Cake, For Love or Money, Bitter Harvest, The Revenger, Interlude in Prague, The Devil's Harvest, The Christmas Candle and as Eponine in Les Misérables (recipient of Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer; and nomination for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture). She also reprised her performance as Eponine for Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary. Barks will play role of Elsa in the West End production of Frozen.
Stoll's Broadway credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Pretty Woman, West Side Story, Evita, If/Then, Spiderman, and American Psycho. On TV and film, he can be seen in "Gossip Girl," "Smash," and A Million Ways to Die in the West. Regional credits include La Jolla Playhouse, the Ahmanson, Walnut Street Theater, Dallas Theatre Center.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Will Be Released September 24, 2021
The Dear Evan Hansen movie adaptation is set to be released on September 24, 2021. Ben Platt will reprise his Tony-winning performance in the film, wh...
Breaking: Tony Awards Will Take Place 'In Coordination with the Re-Opening of Broadway'
The Broadway League and the American Theater Wing have revealed that the delayed Tony Awards ceremony will be scheduled “in coordination with the reop...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases Changes at Her Majesty's Theatre Make It Even More 'Phantom-Like'
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, work is underway on Her Majesty's Theatre in London, in preparation for the return of The Phantom of the Opera o...
Original Casts of FROZEN, HADESTOWN & More Will Reunite for THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES
Dying to see your favorite Broadway casts back together again? Wait no longer! Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon, the hosts of the surprise, weekly, hit o...
THREE HOTELS Starring Bobby Cannavale and Marisa Tomei Available to View for One More Day
Theatre fans still have a chance to catch the powerhouse performances delivered by two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale and Academy Award winner Maris...
Jennifer Ashley Tepper's THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, VOLUME 4 to be Released in March
Dress Circle Publishing has announced the release of THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, VOLUME 4, the latest in a series by historian and producer Jennif...