Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!

Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway together in 2018-2019.

Both Barks and Stoll shared posts on Instagram, with Barks writing "Like Beyonce...but with an F." Stoll wrote "One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people. Love you babe."

Check out both posts below!

Barks' theatre credits include Chess (Umeda Arts Theater Main Hall / Tokyo International Forum Hall), Pretty Woman (Chicago and Broadway), The Last Five Years (St James Theatre), Amelie (Berkley Rep), City of Angels (Donmar Warehouse), Chicago (Hollywood Bowl), Oliver! (UK tour), Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre), and Cabaret (Birmingham Rep). She was one of the participants on the BBC series I'd Do Anything. For film, her credits include Chocolate Cake, For Love or Money, Bitter Harvest, The Revenger, Interlude in Prague, The Devil's Harvest, The Christmas Candle and as Eponine in Les Misérables (recipient of Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer; and nomination for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture). She also reprised her performance as Eponine for Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary. Barks will play role of Elsa in the West End production of Frozen.

Stoll's Broadway credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Pretty Woman, West Side Story, Evita, If/Then, Spiderman, and American Psycho. On TV and film, he can be seen in "Gossip Girl," "Smash," and A Million Ways to Die in the West. Regional credits include La Jolla Playhouse, the Ahmanson, Walnut Street Theater, Dallas Theatre Center.