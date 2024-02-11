Former Mrs. Lovett Patti LuPone Visits Sutton Foster at SWEENEY TODD

Tveit and Foster's limited 12-week engagement will conclude on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

Former Mrs. Lovett Patti LuPone Visits Sutton Foster at SWEENEY TODD

Former Mrs. Lovett Patti LuPone visited Sweeney Todd's current Mrs. Lovett Sutton Foster in her first weekend of performances in the Broadway production.

Check out the photo below!

"My 15-year-old self still freaks out," Foster wrote of the meeting on her Instagram account. 

Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Aaron Tveit and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster joined the cast of the Tony-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on February 9, 2024. Their limited 12-week engagement will conclude on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is directed by Thomas Kail. The revival is led by producer Jeffrey Seller.

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford played their final performance as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences can experience Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award®–winning score as it was performed in the original production—with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award–winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of the musical thriller.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore)



