Former HAMILTON Cast Member Files Discrimination Complaint Against the Production

Suni Reid, a former Hamilton cast member, has filed a federal workplace complaint against the show, citing numerous instances of discrimination. According to the filing, Reid intends to pursue legal action in federal court.

In the complaint, Reid, a Black, nonbinary performer, alleges that the production denied the renewal of their contract "in retaliation" for the actor's request for a gender-neutral dressing room at the show's engagement at the Pantages Theatre

In the 28-page complaint filed with with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Reid alleges a hostile workplace, instances of discrimination and harassment by company members, threats of physical violence and repeated instances of misgendering "at times in a pointedly hostile or callous manner."

According to complaint, after requesting a gender neutral dressing room, show officials began to raise concerns about Reid's social media posts decrying issues of racial equity behind the scenes of Hamilton.

When lawyers for Reid reached out with legal claims of discrimination, the show informed Reid's representation that they were "no longer open" to having Reid rejoin the cast and that "renewal of their contract was no longer an option," according to the complaint.

Gender-neutral dressing rooms have since been established for every production of Hamilton.

Reid's lawyers, Lawrence M. Pearson and Lindsay M. Goldbrum, said in a statement, "Publicly, 'Hamilton' is a beacon of diversity and appears committed to causes seeking social justice and harmony. Behind the curtain, however, the Company's management will force out a Black, transgender cast member simply because they stood up for themselves and advocated for a more equitable workplace, and therefore called that public image into question...We look forward to upholding Reid's rights and hope this is a wake-up call for the theater industry about the systemic inequities that persist even at its greatest heights."

The production denied the allegations in a statement, saying, "Suni Reid was a valued cast member for more than three years. We offered them a contract to return to Hamilton with terms responsive to their requests. We deny the allegations in the Charge. We have not discriminated or retaliated against Suni. Since the shutdown, our organization has taken care of our community. We have treated Suni with the same respect and consideration as all the company members of Hamilton. Specifically, we have given Suni direct financial support, paid for their health insurance, and paid for their housing. We wish Suni well in their future endeavors."

Reid has performed with the New York, Chicago and Los Angeles productions of Hamilton since 2017 in an ensemble track as well as in roles of Aaron Burr, George Washington, Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson.