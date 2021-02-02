Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Former British Military Officer Captain Tom Moore Has Passed Away at Age 100

Moore recently helped to raise funds in aid of the NHS Charities Together, by teaming up with Michael Ball for a performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Feb. 2, 2021  
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Captain Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100 after contracting pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19. The former British Military Officer Moore began on 6 April 2020, at the age of 99, to walk around his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of raising £1,000 by his hundredth birthday.

He had recently teamed up with Michael Ball for a duet of You'll Never Walk Alone, with all proceeds from the new single going to the veteran's walk fund.

A message was shared on Moore's Twitter on January 31 by his daughter, who revealed that he had been admitted to the hospital. Today, a tweet was made honoring Moore's life.


