Former British Military Officer Captain Tom Moore Has Passed Away at Age 100
Moore recently helped to raise funds in aid of the NHS Charities Together, by teaming up with Michael Ball for a performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Captain Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100 after contracting pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19. The former British Military Officer Moore began on 6 April 2020, at the age of 99, to walk around his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of raising £1,000 by his hundredth birthday.
He had recently teamed up with Michael Ball for a duet of You'll Never Walk Alone, with all proceeds from the new single going to the veteran's walk fund.
A message was shared on Moore's Twitter on January 31 by his daughter, who revealed that he had been admitted to the hospital. Today, a tweet was made honoring Moore's life.
Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) February 2, 2021
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Mandy Patinkin and Lena Dunham Join Upcoming Film IRON BOX
Mandy Patinkin and Lena Dunham have join the cast of the upcoming film Iron Box from filmmaker Julia von Heinz....
Mischief Movie Night Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Bryony Corrigan and Dave Hearn from Mischief Movie Night In are taking over our Instagram story today, Saturday, January 30!...
Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway tog...
Where to Buy the Best Broadway Merch!
Searching for merch? Whether you're shopping for yourself or for your best, theatre-loving friend, there are lots of places to purchase clothing, hous...
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: January 30-31- with Barrett Foa, Lesli Margherita and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 30- Happy Birthday, Norbert Leo Butz!
On this day we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to two- time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz! ...