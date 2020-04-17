VIDEO: Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore Release 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Aid of the NHS

Michael Ball has teamed up with Captain Tom Moore for a duet of "You'll Never Walk Alone." All proceeds from the new single will go to the veteran's walk fund.

Captain Tom Moore is a former British Military Officer. On 6 April 2020, at the age of 99, he began a walk around his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of raising £1,000 by his hundredth birthday.

The song features the Voice of Care Choir, and was conceived after an impromptu singalong during Ball and Moore's appearance on Breakfast TV.

The song is now available across all streaming platforms, and can be listened to below!

"It's an honour for me to have recorded this song with you, a true hero, supported by the NHS Voices for Care Choir," Ball said in a tweet.

Our version of You'll Never Walk Alone is available to download NOW. @captaintommoore it's an honour for me to have recorded this song with you, a true hero, supported by The NHS Voices for Care Choir. Let's get this to No.1 for Tom's 100th Birthday https://t.co/VXZSGaiyV3 - Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) April 17, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You