Flushing Town Hall's Louis Armstrong Legacy Monthly Jazz Jam Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

This October, Flushing Town Hall's wildly popular Louis Armstrong Legacy Monthly Jazz Jam is turning ten! To celebrate the occasion, Flushing Town Hall's current house jazz band will be joined by members of Queens Jazz OverGround. As the venue continues its reopening to artists and the public, the jam will be held in person at the historic building in Queens on Wednesday, October 13 at 7:00 PM (ET).

The monthly jam began its journey of great jazz in October 2011 as an educational program in collaboration with the Aaron Copeland School of Music at Queens College in order to provide a platform for young jazz musicians to play music together. About three years later, the monthly jam transformed into a program for amateur and professional musicians and public audiences under the lead of Queens Jazz OverGround.

"Shortly after I joined Flushing Town Hall, we were able to launch our first Jazz Jam and Clinic in October 2011. Our partnership with Queens College provided graduate music students with an opportunity to jam together locally and educate young musicians in Jazz. A few years later, the jam expanded to reach more musicians under the leadership of Brian Woodruff and Queens Jazz OverGround (QJOG), so I am excited that he and some of the QJOG original members will be joining us on stage with Carol Sudhalter, Joe Vincent Tranchina, Eric Lemmon, and Scott Neumann --- our current house band, to acknowledge ten years of great Jazz right here in Flushing," says Flushing Town Hall's Director of Education & Public Programs, Gabrielle M. Hamilton. "All of this would not have been possible without the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation. We are forever thankful for their unwavering support of the Jam and for allowing us to pay tribute to the great Jazz virtuoso who once called Queens his home."

Brian Woodruff of Queens Jazz OverGround, who once led the monthly jazz jam at Flushing Town Hall says: "When Queens Jazz OverGround started leading the jam in 2014, we had no idea how influential and established this monthly event would become over the years. Many thanks to Flushing Town Hall for inviting our current and original members back to participate in this celebration with Carol Sudhalter, the great house band, and other talented musicians."

In 2016, as Queens Jazz OverGround moved on to other projects, Carol Sudhalter, who is well-versed in the Armstrong repertoire, stepped in. Under Sudhalter's creative guidance, the monthly program has been paying homage to the great Louis Armstrong every month since-including the months when Flushing Town Hall's doors remained closed for pandemic precautions.

During the pandemic, the monthly event moved online in March 2020, and within 17 months of only virtual jams, more than 200 musicians from over a dozen countries as far as New Zealand, Italy and South Africa, have participated in the virtual Louis Armstrong Legacy Monthly Jazz Jams. Over 7,000 viewers from across the globe have enjoyed the music and tuned in to the monthly jams to listen as the venue moved all its programming online.

On September 8, the monthly Jazz Jams returned to its pre-pandemic version for the first time live from Flushing Town Hall, with participating musicians and an audience of jazz lovers attending in person.

Audiences and musicians are invited to join the anniversary jam in-person or virtually on October 13 at 7 PM ET. Cost for the general audience is $10, and the jam is FREE for members, students, teens & jamming musicians. Participating jazz jammers do not need to pre-register and can simply sign in upon arrival.

Following the opening by the current house jazz band, Queens Jazz OverGround will play Dinah by Harry Akst, and Joe Young, as featured in the famous Copenhagen film of Louis Armstrong's band from 1933.

The band will feature:

Josh Deutsch, trumpet (founding member, Queens Jazz OverGround)

Hashem Assadullahi, alto saxophone (current member, Queens Jazz OverGround)

Amanda Monaco, guitar (founding member, Queens Jazz OverGround)

Eugenia Choe, piano (current member, Queens Jazz OverGround)

Richard Mikel, bass

Brian Woodruff, drums (founding and current member, Queens Jazz OverGround)

Those unable to attend the anniversary jam in person can still join the livestream and tune in for free via Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page.

COVID Policy:

In adherence with Mayor De Blasio's Covid policy for performance venues, Flushing Town Hall will require all visitors, performers, and staff to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. A form of identification that matches the proof of vaccine is required, and masks must be worn at all times. For more details on Flushing Town Hall's general Covid-safety measures and vaccine requirements, please visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/covid-safety.

Musicians must wear masks at all times unless they are performing on a wind instrument. Social distancing will be in place in the theater and on-stage throughout the jam. For more details visit https://www.flushingtownhall.org/monthly-jazz-jams.