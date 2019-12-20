First Listen: CATS Film Soundtrack Is Streaming Now! Hear Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and More!

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

Andrew Lloyd Webber's timeless classic, CATS, hit the big screen this week! Now the soundtrack is yours to stream!

Check out the star-studded cast including James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson and Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward taking on Lord Webber's most famous tunes now!

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.





