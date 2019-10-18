First Listen: Britney Spears and Katy Perry Tunes Get An & JULIET Makeover!

Hear two of pop's most popular tunes like you've never heard them before! Get a first listen to the musical makeovers of Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time' and 'Roar' by Katy Perry for the new Max Martin West End musical & JULIET!

Max Martin and Tim Headington present & JULIET, produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson and Martin Dodd, begins performances at London's Shaftesbury Theatre on Wednesday,November 20th. Tickets are available now HERE.

A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman, & JULIET is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo. Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, & JULIET stars Miriam-Teak Lee (Hamilton, On The Town) as Juliet alongside a host of performers who have headlined some of the most celebrated shows of recent years, including two-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella (Jerry Springer: The Musical, In The Heights), Cassidy Janson (Chess, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical); Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots, Wicked); Arun Blair-Mangat (Angels in America); Melanie La Barrie (Wicked, Matilda); Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out of Hell), and Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening). & JULIET is directed by Luke Sheppard (In The Heights) with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber (The Hip Hop Nutcracker), stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour, and costume design by Paloma Young.

Second only to John Lennon and Paul McCartney for the most-ever #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 , Max Martin is the groundbreaking songwriter and producer of some of the biggest pop anthems of the last three decades - recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande. & JULIET marks the first musical production from Max, who serves not just as musical collaborator with his extensive catalogue, but as producer overseeing all aspects of the development. He is the winner of five GRAMMY® Awards (including 2015's "Producer of the Year, Non-Classical"), an 11x ASCAP Pop Music Awards "Songwriter of the Year," an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee, and 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.





