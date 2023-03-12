Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh & More Win Oscars - Complete List of Winners!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The 95th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

Mar. 12, 2023  

Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and more took home trophies at the 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Notable nominees also included Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Lady Gaga, Brian Tyree Henry, Diane Warren, Hong Chau, Paul Mescal, Michelle Williams, and more.

Presenters include Ariana DeBose, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Glenn Close, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, John Travolta, and more.

The telecast will included performances from Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne (watch here) and Lady Gaga (watch here).

Check out the complete list of winners below!

Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**

Oscar Winners 2023

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway")

Judd Hirsch ("The Fabelmans")

Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") **WINNER**

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Hong Chau ("The Whale")

Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") **WINNER**

Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best Animated Feature Film

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" **WINNER**

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Best Animated Short Film

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse" (Apple TV+) **WINNER**

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Best Costume Design

"Babylon" (Paramount Pictures)

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios) **WINNER**

"Elvis" (Warner Bros)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" (Focus Features)

Best Live Action Short

"An Irish Goodbye" (Floodlight Pictures) **WINNER**

"Ivalu" (M&M Productions)

"Le Pupille" (Disney+)

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase" (Cynefilms)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"The Batman" (Warner Bros.)

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"The Whale" (A24) **WINNER**

Best Original Score

"All Quiet on the Western Front" **WINNER**

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Best Sound

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

"The Batman" (Warner Bros.)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) **WINNER**

Best Adapted Screenplay

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)

"Living" (Sony Pictures Classics)

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

"Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) **WINNER**

Best Original Screenplay

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) **WINNER**

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

"Tár" (Focus Features)

"Triangle of Sadness" (Neon) "An Irish Goodbye" (Floodlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix) **WINNER**

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" (Netflix)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"Empire of Light" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Tár" (Focus Features)

Best Documentary Feature Film

"All That Breathes" (HBO Documentary Films)

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (Neon)

"Fire of Love" (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny" (CNN/Warner Bros.) **WINNER**

Best Documentary Short Film

"The Elephant Whisperers" (Netflix) **WINNER**

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?" (Jay Rosenblatt Films)

"The Martha Mitchell Effect" (Netflix)

"Stranger at the Gate"

Best Film Editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) **WINNER**

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount)

Best International Feature Film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany) **WINNER**

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Best Original Song

"Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" **WINNER**

"This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Production Design

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix) **WINNER**

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

"Babylon" (Paramount Pictures)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros)

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

Best Visual Effects

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios) **WINNER**

"The Batman" (Warner Bros.)

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios)

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) Austin Butler ("Elvis")

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler ("Elvis")

Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") **WINNER**

Paul Mescal ("Aftersun")

Bill Nighy ("Living")

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett ("Tár")

Ana de Armas ("Blonde")

Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie")

Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans")

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") **WINNER**

Best Director

Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") **WINNER**

Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans")

Todd Field ("Tár")

Ruben Östlund ("Triangle of Sadness")

Best Picture

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) **WINNER**

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

"Tár" (Focus Features)

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

"Triangle of Sadness" (Neon)

"Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)



