Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Lady Gaga Perform 'Hold My Hand' at the Oscars

The song is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars.

Mar. 12, 2023  

Lady Gaga made a last-minute appearace at the Oscars to perform a stripped-back version of her nominated original song, "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

Lady Gaga won her first Oscar in 2019 for Best Original Song for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. She is nominated this year in the same category for "Hold My Hand."

Watch the performance below! Plus, check out who won at the Oscars here. Watch Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform at the Oscars here.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time Grammy-winner Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 36 million global album sales, 60 billion streams and 393 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 55 million followers on Facebook, over 84 million followers on Twitter and over 51 million followers on Instagram.

Watch the performance here:






Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE to Return to OWN in April Photo
LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE to Return to OWN in April
This season will also see the addition of three new personalities to the group – beauty maven Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasley, plus Tisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar. The new episodes will follow the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships and relationships in Huntsville, Alabama.
Hannah Waddingham Joins MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 Photo
Hannah Waddingham Joins MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7
Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. The film's writer, Christopher McQuarrie, announced Waddingham's casting through an Instagram post, revealing a first look at the Ted Lasso star in the film. Check out a first look photo of Waddingham in the upcoming film now!
Scoop: WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, March 14, 2023 Photo
Scoop: WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Get all the scoop on WILL TRENT, airing on ABC on Tuesday, March 14, 2023! With two dead victims and very few answers, Will and the GBI investigate a call from the state park police alongside the APD; Will makes strides in his partnership with Faith after the two share some personal secrets. Watch a video clip now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Meryl Streep in the ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three TeaserVideo: Watch Meryl Streep in the ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three Teaser
March 12, 2023

Check out the first look at season three of Hulu's acclaimed original comedy series, 'Only Murders in the Building.' The teaser shows a sneak peek at guest star and Oscar-winner Meryl Streep in the new season. The new season will also feature Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and more. Watch the new teaser below!
Find Out Who Won at the 2023 Oscars - Updating Live!Find Out Who Won at the 2023 Oscars - Updating Live!
March 12, 2023

Find out who won at the 95th Oscars with LIVE updates. Notable nominees include Stephanie Hsu, Brian Tyree Henry, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Stephen Spielberg, Diane Warren, and Lady Gaga.
Video: Watch 10 of Our Favorite Musical Moments at the OscarsVideo: Watch 10 of Our Favorite Musical Moments at the Oscars
March 12, 2023

With Broadway favorites like Stephanie Hsu and Brian Tyree Henry nominated for Oscars this year, check out videos of 10 times Broadway took the Oscars with glitzy performances from stars like Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth, Lea Salonga, Beyoncé, Catherina Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, and more
A Look Back at Stephanie Hsu on BroadwayA Look Back at Stephanie Hsu on Broadway
March 11, 2023

Before she was an Oscar nominee for her breakout performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu starred in Broadway musicals like SpongeBob Squarepants and Be More Chill. Ahead of the Oscars, take a look back on Hsu's Broadway career through photos and videos now!
Son Rompe Pera Releases Second Album 'Chimborazo'Son Rompe Pera Releases Second Album 'Chimborazo'
March 10, 2023

Chimborazo was recorded at Mambo Negro studio over 7 days in 2022, and produced by Colombian Producer Mario Galeano (Frente Cumbiero, Ondatrópica, Los Pirañas). Mambo Negro is as much of a home as it is a studio, fostering a community of musicians that wander freely through the space- many of whom ended up contributing to the record.
share