Video: Watch Lady Gaga Perform 'Hold My Hand' at the Oscars

Lady Gaga made a last-minute appearace at the Oscars to perform a stripped-back version of her nominated original song, "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

Lady Gaga won her first Oscar in 2019 for Best Original Song for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. She is nominated this year in the same category for "Hold My Hand."

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time Grammy-winner Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 36 million global album sales, 60 billion streams and 393 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 55 million followers on Facebook, over 84 million followers on Twitter and over 51 million followers on Instagram.

