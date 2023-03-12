Video: Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne Perform 'This Is A Life' From EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE at the Oscars

Broadway alums David Byrne and Stephanie Hsu teamed up to perform "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with Son Lux at the 95th Oscars.

Watch a video of the performance below! Plus, find out who won at the 2023 Oscars here. Watch Lady Gaga perform her nominated song, "Hold My Hand," here.

Byrne was the founding member, lead singer and guitarist for the critically acclaimed band Talking Heads. He won an Oscar for the original score of the 1987 film "The Last Emperor," in collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su.

Hsu is nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." She originated the role of Christine in Be More Chill at Two River, the show's Off-Broadway run, and the Broadway production. Prior to that she made her Broadway debut as Karen The Computer in the Tony Award nominated, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS The Musical.

Her other screen credits include the award-winning series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," an upcoming appearance in Rian Johnson's "Poker Face" opposite Natasha Lyonne, an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series "American Born Chinese," and starring in the forthcoming film "The Fall Guy" opposite Ryan Gosling.

Watch the new performance here:



