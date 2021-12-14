Final Days to Bid on Theatre's First NTF: Third Act With Brian Stokes Mitchell

The final days remain to bid on theatre's first NFT. In an industry first, Third Act, the first-of-its-kind NFT (Non-fungible token) marketplace for the theatre community, collaborated with two-time Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Brian Stokes Mitchell and his live streaming talk show "Crossovers Live!" to launch a new collection of NFTs, available until Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:59pmET.



Founded by Tony Award-nominated producer Eric Neal, Third Act introduced an NFT marketplace specifically for theatre and was a first for the theatre industry. The company's initial collection, released in June of 2021, featured digital collectibles from OHenry Productions' Herding Cats.



Third Act marked yet another first for the industry, with the release of its new collection in collaboration with Brian Stokes Mitchell. Chairman of The Actors Fund since 2014, Mitchell has enjoyed a long and fruitful career both on stage and screen, and now NFTs. With this release, Mitchell becomes the first Broadway actor to digitize his likeness in the form of an NFT. This collaboration was commissioned by production company Atomic Focus Entertainment, which partnered with Third Act's in-house NFT studio to produce the collection.



The digital collectibles have been released in conjunction with Mitchell's interviews on "Crossovers Live!" with Broadway icons like Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Marc Shaiman, and more. "Crossovers Live!" is an intimate talk show streamed live and produced by Stellar Originals and Atomic Focus featuring actors who, like Mitchell, have made the jump from stage to screen. In addition to the Mitchell NFTs, a unique NFT collection for "Crossovers Live!" was produced by Third Act and is being used as digital keepsakes and to incentivize ticket buyers.



The Third Act platform boasts an incredibly simple and easy-to-use crypto experience. The marketplace lists all of its available assets in USD and users can purchase NFTs directly with a credit card, meaning transactions can be made easily on one of the most eco-friendly platforms available today: Hedera Hashgraph. Using Hedera, Third Act's carbon emissions are a fraction of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even Visa transactions. And a portion of each and every sale goes directly back to productions, personalities, and IP owners.



Hedera and Third Act are some of the first companies that are taking advantage of USDC, a stable coin pegged to a fiat currency (USD). With the recent introduction of USDC to the Hedera network, companies like Third Act will receive a boost from the integration of the stablecoin. Third Act currently accepts fiat currency, with USDC integration in the near future.



The decentralized Hedera network offers stable governance with no forking, low and predictable transaction fees, fairness, built-in compliance, real-time settlement, and sustainable energy consumption - all of which are driving massive adoption of the platform. Hedera is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Google, IBM, and more. Hbar, the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network, is used to protect the network through proof-of-stake and power decentralized applications.



For more information, visit ThirdAct.digital

