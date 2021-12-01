Filmed ANYTHING GOES to be Broadcast on BBC

The filmed capture of the U.K. production of Anything Goes will be broadcast on BBC this Christmas.

WhatsOnStage reports that the Barbican musical will air on BBC Two on Boxing Day, December 26. The musical will then be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Presented by the Barbican and filmed live in London - during the show's 15 week residency at the theatre - this major new five star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster reprising her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney, alongside three-time Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay (My Family) as Moonface Martin, Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) as Evangeline Harcourt and beloved West End Legend Gary Wilmot (Chicago) as Elisha Whitney.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic, directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, features Cole Porter's joyful score, including I Get A Kick Out of You, You're the Top and the show stopping Anything Goes. Anything Goes will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas from the comfort of your cinema seat.

ANYTHING GOES has music and lyrics by Cole Porter, an original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton with Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman. The musical also stars Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables / Wicked) as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon / Let's Face The Music) as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol / An American in Paris) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer (West Side Story/Chicago) as Erma.

Watch the trailer for the new filmed production here: