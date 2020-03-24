Feinstein's/54 Below Launches #54BelowatHome Series Featuring Joe Iconis, George Salazar & More!

Following a postponement of programming due to the COVID-19 developments, Feinstein's/54 Below will open its vaults and launch a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.

#54BelowatHome will feature shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time. The series will kick off on Wednesday, March 25 with Two Player Game, an evening featuring the songs of Tony® nominee Joe Iconis, as performed by George Salazar, which has enjoyed multiple sold out runs at Broadway's Supper Club.

In addition, the schedule will also include a number of live sets from artists whose shows have been postponed, as well as upcoming acts, offering previews of their shows via Facebook Live. These sets will be 15-20 minutes in length and be streamed from homes or other safe spaces.

Feinstein's/54 Below is proud to be known as "Broadway's Living Room" and as such, would like to provide a moment in time and a space for audiences to come together as a community. After hearing that so many people are experiencing isolation as a result of the social distancing guidelines, the club has decided to gather its online community into a virtual room where they can enjoy performances, comment, and chat with each other. Performances will take place on select days at 6:30pm and 9:30pm.

Streamed performances will be available on the Feinstein's/54 Below YouTube channel. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the channel to receive updates and schedule changes. The lineup for live performances are as follows with additional programming to be updated daily:

#54Below at home schedule

Joe Iconis and George Salazar in "Two Player Game" - Wednesday, March 25 at 6:30pm

Julia Mattison is "Ruby Manger" - Thursday, March 26 at 6:30pm

David Yazbek - Friday, March 27 at 6:30pm LIVE show on Facebook

Sondheim Unplugged - Sunday, March 29 at 6:30pm

Ryan Scott Oliver - Tuesday, March 31 at 6:30pm LIVE show on Facebook

Nicole Henry - Thursday, April 2 at 6:30pm LIVE show on Facebook

Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert - Friday, April 3 at 6:3-pm

Brittain Ashford-Saturday, April 4 at 6:30pm

Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker- Wednesday, April 8 at 6:30pm

Liz Callaway: "The Beat Goes On" - Friday, April 10 at 6:30pm

Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods Reunion Concert! - Saturday, April 11 at 6:30pm

Charles Busch "Native New Yorker" - Monday, April 13 at 6:30pm

Ben Vereen - Saturday, April 18 at 6:30pm

Ann Hampton Callaway: "The Linda Ronstadt Songbook"-Sunday, April 19 at 6:30pm

Kyle Dean Massey - Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30pm

Visit 54Below.com/54BelowatHome for the most up to date schedule.





