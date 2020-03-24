Feinstein's/54 Below Launches #54BelowatHome Series Featuring Joe Iconis, George Salazar & More!
Following a postponement of programming due to the COVID-19 developments, Feinstein's/54 Below will open its vaults and launch a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.
#54BelowatHome will feature shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time. The series will kick off on Wednesday, March 25 with Two Player Game, an evening featuring the songs of Tony® nominee Joe Iconis, as performed by George Salazar, which has enjoyed multiple sold out runs at Broadway's Supper Club.
In addition, the schedule will also include a number of live sets from artists whose shows have been postponed, as well as upcoming acts, offering previews of their shows via Facebook Live. These sets will be 15-20 minutes in length and be streamed from homes or other safe spaces.
Feinstein's/54 Below is proud to be known as "Broadway's Living Room" and as such, would like to provide a moment in time and a space for audiences to come together as a community. After hearing that so many people are experiencing isolation as a result of the social distancing guidelines, the club has decided to gather its online community into a virtual room where they can enjoy performances, comment, and chat with each other. Performances will take place on select days at 6:30pm and 9:30pm.
Streamed performances will be available on the Feinstein's/54 Below YouTube channel. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the channel to receive updates and schedule changes. The lineup for live performances are as follows with additional programming to be updated daily:
#54Below at home schedule
Joe Iconis and George Salazar in "Two Player Game" - Wednesday, March 25 at 6:30pm
Julia Mattison is "Ruby Manger" - Thursday, March 26 at 6:30pm
David Yazbek - Friday, March 27 at 6:30pm LIVE show on Facebook
Sondheim Unplugged - Sunday, March 29 at 6:30pm
Ryan Scott Oliver - Tuesday, March 31 at 6:30pm LIVE show on Facebook
Nicole Henry - Thursday, April 2 at 6:30pm LIVE show on Facebook
Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert - Friday, April 3 at 6:3-pm
Brittain Ashford-Saturday, April 4 at 6:30pm
Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker- Wednesday, April 8 at 6:30pm
Liz Callaway: "The Beat Goes On" - Friday, April 10 at 6:30pm
Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods Reunion Concert! - Saturday, April 11 at 6:30pm
Charles Busch "Native New Yorker" - Monday, April 13 at 6:30pm
Ben Vereen - Saturday, April 18 at 6:30pm
Ann Hampton Callaway: "The Linda Ronstadt Songbook"-Sunday, April 19 at 6:30pm
Kyle Dean Massey - Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30pm
Visit 54Below.com/54BelowatHome for the most up to date schedule.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Announces Broadway Closing
The producers of the Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? announced today that the production will not open when Broadwa... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
Watch Ziegfeld Theater's NEWSIES in ASL Online Now!
Ziegfeld Theater has filmed its production of Newsies, performed in both English and American Sign Language (ASL). The production is available to watc... (read more)