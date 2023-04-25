Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Face To Face Films Ensemble Members Will Read Scenes From Zachary Steele's New Novel, PERFECTLY NORMAL

The book will be released by The Story Plant on July 18th, 2023.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Face To Face Films Ensemble Members Will Read Scenes From Zachary Steele's New Novel, PERFECTLY NORMAL

Ensemble members of Face to Face Films will read excerpts from Zachary Steele's upcoming novel, Perfectly Normal, to be released through social media and the production company's website in advance of the book's anticipated publication.

Artistic Director of Face to Face Films Anthony Laura will direct the scenes. Mr. Steele and Mr. Laura have worked together for many years, with Mr. Steele being an invaluable part of the Face to Face community by interviewing cast members for previous shows.

Mr. Steele is the author of four novels, including The Weight of Ashes, which earned him a nomination for Georgia Author of the Year.

Ensemble members scheduled to participate are Delano Allen (Nate), Gabe Calleja (Charlie), Ella Leh (Michelle), Kristen Seavey (Nell) and Richard Urquiza (Julian / Mark).

About Perfectly Normal:

For sixteen-year-old Nate Alexander, music is more than sound. It's a symphony of color, vibrant and beautiful, a blessing and a curse. For all that he may love about living with Chromesthesia, however, the added weight of undiagnosed autism clutters his life daily, turning school into a trial of his oddness, social encounters into a jumble of confusion, and leaving him on uneven footing with a father determined to make him more "normal."

The arrival of Julian Mack, an openly gay new student quickly gaining the attention of bullies, draws Nate into a friendship that tests the limits of what he can endure. Absorbed by the need to please Julian, Nate is quickly at odds with his best friend Michelle and her efforts to protect him. As Nate struggles to find what meaning music has in his life, rumors about him swirl around school, leaving him to decide between defending Julian and his reputation or the safety and comfort of his haven of music and color.

Written with deep sensitivity and the rare ability to bring the little-understood to life, Perfectly Normal is a resounding work of fiction that might bring new color to your world.

The book will be released by The Story Plant on July 18th, 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.thestoryplant.com/ or https://zacharysteele.com/.





Related Stories
Actor and Singer Harry Belafonte Dies at 96 Photo
Actor and Singer Harry Belafonte Dies at 96
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and singer Harry Belafonte has died at age 96. Belafonte was an American singer, songwriter, activist, and actor. He is one of the most successful Jamaican-American pop stars in history.
Photos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night Bows
The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!
Photos: HAMILTON Releases New Block of Tickets and All New Production Photos! Photo
Photos: HAMILTON Releases New Block of Tickets and All New Production Photos!
HAMILTON has announced that tickets are now available for performances on Broadway through December 30, 2023.  Tickets range from $99 to $229 with premiums starting from  $249.  Plus, all new production photos of the current Broadway company have just been released.
Photos: Josh Groban Hosts the Find Your Light Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters Photo
Photos: Josh Groban Hosts the Find Your Light Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters
Hosted by Josh Groban, A Celebration for Arts Education honored two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and the power of arts education with cocktails, dinner and performances by Groban, Peters, Norm Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Gaten Matarazzo and Ruthie Ann Miles.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23
April 25, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/23/2023.
2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV
April 25, 2023

THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will commence on Sunday, June 11, at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV.
SUMMER, 1976 Will Be Recorded For Release on AudibleSUMMER, 1976 Will Be Recorded For Release on Audible
April 25, 2023

Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Summer, 1976 opens tonight on Broadway. The production will be recorded and released on Audible later this year, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.
Photos: HAMILTON Releases New Block of Tickets and All New Production Photos!Photos: HAMILTON Releases New Block of Tickets and All New Production Photos!
April 25, 2023

HAMILTON has announced that tickets are now available for performances on Broadway through December 30, 2023.  Tickets range from $99 to $229 with premiums starting from  $249.  Plus, all new production photos of the current Broadway company have just been released.
Actor and Singer Harry Belafonte Dies at 96Actor and Singer Harry Belafonte Dies at 96
April 25, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and singer Harry Belafonte has died at age 96. Belafonte was an American singer, songwriter, activist, and actor. He is one of the most successful Jamaican-American pop stars in history.
share