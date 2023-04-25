Face To Face Films Ensemble Members Will Read Scenes From Zachary Steele's New Novel, PERFECTLY NORMAL

Ensemble members of Face to Face Films will read excerpts from Zachary Steele's upcoming novel, Perfectly Normal, to be released through social media and the production company's website in advance of the book's anticipated publication.

Artistic Director of Face to Face Films Anthony Laura will direct the scenes. Mr. Steele and Mr. Laura have worked together for many years, with Mr. Steele being an invaluable part of the Face to Face community by interviewing cast members for previous shows.

Mr. Steele is the author of four novels, including The Weight of Ashes, which earned him a nomination for Georgia Author of the Year.

Ensemble members scheduled to participate are Delano Allen (Nate), Gabe Calleja (Charlie), Ella Leh (Michelle), Kristen Seavey (Nell) and Richard Urquiza (Julian / Mark).

About Perfectly Normal:

For sixteen-year-old Nate Alexander, music is more than sound. It's a symphony of color, vibrant and beautiful, a blessing and a curse. For all that he may love about living with Chromesthesia, however, the added weight of undiagnosed autism clutters his life daily, turning school into a trial of his oddness, social encounters into a jumble of confusion, and leaving him on uneven footing with a father determined to make him more "normal."

The arrival of Julian Mack, an openly gay new student quickly gaining the attention of bullies, draws Nate into a friendship that tests the limits of what he can endure. Absorbed by the need to please Julian, Nate is quickly at odds with his best friend Michelle and her efforts to protect him. As Nate struggles to find what meaning music has in his life, rumors about him swirl around school, leaving him to decide between defending Julian and his reputation or the safety and comfort of his haven of music and color.

Written with deep sensitivity and the rare ability to bring the little-understood to life, Perfectly Normal is a resounding work of fiction that might bring new color to your world.

The book will be released by The Story Plant on July 18th, 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.thestoryplant.com/ or https://zacharysteele.com/.