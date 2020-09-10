Face To Face Announces Season
The entire season of presentations will be available on Zoom.
Face to Face Films' reading series THEATRE INTERRUPTED has taken-on a life of its own and is now plotting-out an entire season of presentations available on zoom.
Tackling major theatrical Milestones is part of this ambitious series' mission as the company will present Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf on October 3 and 4 at 2:00 p.m. The presentation features Vivien Cardone, Alex Commito, Cebi Stough, and Gabe Calleja with direction by Anthony Laura. Sofia Licata stage manages, and original music provided by Philip Lauto.
The Remains of the year will feature the following:
- Edward Albee's The Goat
- An exploration of Ingmar Bergman's Through A Glass Darkly
- The premiere of Kristen Hasty's Blue Paper Bag
- Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire
- ...and a holiday program called Face to Face Universe.
- The company is also working on a new indie film and a revival of Anthony Laura's The Girl with the Red Hair.
For further information, please contact jmcommnet@gmail.com
For links to performances, please contact facetofacereadings@gmail.com
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Photo Flash: Artists Gather in Times Square for Be An #ArtsHero Campaign
Just yesterday, 100 artists gathered in Times Square to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this...
9 Karen Olivo Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Karen Olivo is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! We're looking back at past performances before her show this evening!...