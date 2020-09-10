Face To Face Announces Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The entire season of presentations will be available on Zoom.

Face to Face Films' reading series THEATRE INTERRUPTED has taken-on a life of its own and is now plotting-out an entire season of presentations available on zoom.

Tackling major theatrical Milestones is part of this ambitious series' mission as the company will present Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf on October 3 and 4 at 2:00 p.m. The presentation features Vivien Cardone, Alex Commito, Cebi Stough, and Gabe Calleja with direction by Anthony Laura. Sofia Licata stage manages, and original music provided by Philip Lauto.

The Remains of the year will feature the following:

Edward Albee's The Goat

An exploration of Ingmar Bergman's Through A Glass Darkly

The premiere of Kristen Hasty's Blue Paper Bag

Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire

...and a holiday program called Face to Face Universe.

The company is also working on a new indie film and a revival of Anthony Laura's The Girl with the Red Hair.

For further information, please contact jmcommnet@gmail.com

For links to performances, please contact facetofacereadings@gmail.com

