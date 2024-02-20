FUNY Standup Launches Comedy 101 For Teens

FUNY Standup is enrolling students for two 6-week classes designed for high schoolers (14 - 18 years old)! Classes are being held Sunday afternoons from 1pm - 3pm and Wednesday Afternoons from 4pm - 6pm and will be taught by Comedians Joe Matarese & Mina Hartong, respectively.

These courses are designed for Students to learn the basics of standup comedy and provide teenagers the opportunity to perform at a New York Comedy Club as both classes culminate in a graduation performance at West Side Comedy Club. If you (or your teenager) are interested in going from class clown to comedian or want to work on stage presence or public speaking skills, Comedy 101 for Teens is for you!

To register or find out more information, check out www.funystandup.com.