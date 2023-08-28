FUNNY GIRL Breaks Own Box Office Record in Final Weeks

Funny Girl will close on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

With just eight performances remaining, the first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl has broken its own box office record for the highest grossing 8-performance week at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending August 27 with a final gross of $2,133,143.44. The show breaks its own box office record for an 8-performance week of $2,062,739, set the week ending January 8.

Earlier this month, the production recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August  Wilson Theatre. 

Currently starring Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, Tony and Olivier Award  nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and  four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh in a critically acclaimed, record-breaking run, Funny Girl must end on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The revival will have played 599 performances and 30 previews when it ends its  run on Broadway. 

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and  Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob  Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story  by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.  

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel,  scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by  Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young  Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and  Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams,  and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life  on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most  beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic  songs in theatre history including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” Michael Mayer’s bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.  

Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani together with Gemini Theatrical, Accidental Jacket and Sony Masterworks Broadway recently announced the release of Funny Girl – New Broadway Cast Recording, which is now  available wherever you stream music. Produced by David Caddick and David Lai and featuring the classic score by Jule  Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), the physical CD is available here. The album is co-produced by Sonia FriedmanScott Landis, David Babani, Michael Mayer, Brian Gillet, Huck Walton, Sean Keller and Marc Levine. The album is  executive produced by Evan McGill and associate producers are Joanna Drowos, Abby Green and PickleStar Theatricals.

FUNNY GIRL is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis, David Babani, Roy Furman, No Guarantees, Adam  Blanshay Productions, Daryl Roth, Stephanie P. McClelland, Lang Entertainment Group, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, Charles  & Nicolas Talar, Fakston Productions, Sanford Robertson, Craig Balsam, Cue to Cue Productions, LenoffFedermanWolofsky  Productions, Judith Ann Abrams / Peter May, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane  Bergère, Jean Doumanian, Larry Magid, Rosalind Productions, Iris Smith, Kevin & Trudy Sullivan, Julie Boardman / Kate  Cannova, Heni Koenigsberg / Michelle Riley, Mira Road Productions / Seaview, In Fine Company, Elie Landau, Brian  Moreland, Henry R. Muñoz III & Kyle Ferari Muñoz, MaggioAbrams / Brian & Dayna Lee



Recommended For You